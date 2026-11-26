Donald Trump's investment portfolios have bought and sold Nvidia shares at least 44 times this year, according to an examination of the US president's financial disclosures. The latest publicly available declarations of Trump's investment transactions reveal that his portfolios purchased between $5.2 million and $17 million (£4 million and £13 million) worth of Nvidia shares between January and September. During the same period, they sold shares valued between $4.4 million and $12 million.

At the end of 2025, Trump's portfolios held Nvidia shares worth between $12.5 million and $58 million. Financial disclosures submitted to the Office of Government Ethics provide transaction values within minimum and maximum ranges. As a result, determining the exact value of Nvidia shares traded by Trump's portfolios is not possible. The disclosures do not cover the recent turmoil surrounding Nvidia or the fluctuations in its share price. Over the past two weeks, the company's co-founder and chief executive, Jensen Huang, resigned before Trump played a significant role in his reinstatement.

The White House has maintained that Trump's stock and bond portfolio is independently managed by third parties. It stated that neither Trump nor his family has any ability to direct, influence or provide input regarding how the portfolio is invested or when investments are bought or sold. Huang stepped down on 12 November following reports of extramarital affairs, including allegations involving one woman who was said to have links to Chinese intelligence. News of his resignation triggered a sharp decline in Nvidia's share price.

However, on Monday, Nvidia's board announced that the 63-year-old would return to his position as chief executive.

Trump told US media he had ‘made the deal’ to convince the company's board to reinstate Huang. The board said it had received input from senior levels of the United States government that he posed no national security risk. Following the announcement of Huang's return, Nvidia shares jumped 31% on Monday. The surge added approximately $1 trillion (£763 billion) to the company's market value. Despite the recovery, its shares remain below the level recorded before reports of Huang's alleged affairs emerged.

Questions surrounding Huang's actions and Nvidia's compliance with US restrictions on exporting advanced computer chips to China continue to concern politicians from both the Republican and Democratic parties. Trump's involvement in securing Huang's return as CEO has also attracted scrutiny. Nvidia's chip technology and investments have played a major role in the expansion of the artificial intelligence (AI) industry, helping the company become one of the world's most valuable businesses.