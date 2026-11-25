Some celebrity pairings are predictable. Akshay Kumar and Ravi Kishan on Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan is certainly not one of them. The combination of Bollywood's Khiladi and Bhojpuri cinema's unapologetic showman is just the shot of unpredictability the chat show needed. And the 'Tom Cruise of India' tag isn't entirely misplaced for Kumar, who built his early career on daredevil action sequences and has often performed his own stunts, much like his Hollywood counterpart.

The episode is an unexpected collaboration and people are even declaring it the best episode, celebrating the absence of the usual controversies, nepotism debates and relationship drama.

The fun begins with Johar's introductions. While Kumar is welcomed as a Bollywood icon, Kishan gets the rather enviable billing of 'Brad Pitt of Bihar'. The latter wastes no time in living up to his reputation, making an entrance with his much-loved catchphrase, “Zindagi jhandwa, phir bhi ghamandwa.” If Kumar brings the Bollywood star power, Kishan arrives with the kind of unfiltered swagger that doesn't need an introduction.

Akshay, meanwhile, makes sure the fun begins even before the conversation gets going. A quirky challenge on the show has him mimicking animal sounds, offering viewers a glimpse of his playful side.

The fun continues when Karan asks the guests to name three things that have hair. While Ravi comes up with 'ears', Akshay throws Karan himself into the mix, leaving the host protesting, 'What nonsense?' Johar, too, found himself at the receiving end of a few light-hearted remarks.

Interestingly, this unusual couch partnership was Kumar's idea.

Johar revealed that the actor suggested bringing Kishan on the show, and the reason becomes apparent when Kumar speaks about his co-guest. “I know his comedy side. But he's actually a very emotional guy,” he says. Kishan opens up about his journey, saying, “People walk and come up in life. I've crawled and I've reached.”

But sentimentality is only one part of the package. There is also Kishan's viral dance hookstep, which Kumar is keen to learn, and the two actors attempting to recreate it together. The fun doesn't stop there. They also turn voice artists for a scene from one of their films, bringing their own spin to the exercise and giving viewers another taste of their on-screen camaraderie. A light-hearted exchange involving Johar and, of course, the rapid-fire round add to the mix.

The episode is all shades of excitement, with viewers responding to the unlikely pairing with warmth.

Between spontaneous dancing, silly games, filmi nostalgia and the kind of banter that doesn't need a script, Akshay and Ravi bring an infectious energy to the couch.