As Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana Part 1 continues to make headlines and reach new milestones day after day, its lead star, Ranbir Kapoor, was recently spotted seeking blessings at Gurudwara Bangla Sahib in New Delhi on the occasion of Gurpurab. The actor, who plays the role of Lord Rama in the mythological saga, visited the holy shrine with director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra.

Ranbir Kapoor seeks blessings at Gurudwara Bangla Sahib

On November 24, Ranbir, along with Nitesh and Namit, visited the iconic Gurudwara Bangla Sahib on the auspicious occasion of Gurpurab to express gratitude for the love pouring in from audiences worldwide for their recently released mythological saga.

The trio offered prayers in gratitude and sought blessings for the film’s continued success and the team's journey ahead. Surrounded by the peaceful atmosphere and the devotion of thousands of visitors on Gurpurab, their visit reflected humility despite delivering one of Indian cinema’s biggest blockbusters.

For the outing, Ranbir wore a light blue kurta, a brown vest, and an orange head covering/turban during his visit to the iconic shrine.

For Kapoor, Malhotra, and Tiwari, Ramayana has been years of passion, dedication, and hard work. Seeing audiences embrace the film with such warmth and devotion across the globe has been special for the makers. Their Gurpurab visit to Bangla Sahib served as a heartfelt gesture of gratitude and pride.

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About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra alongside Rocking Star Yash, Ramayana: Part 1 has taken the box office by storm since its worldwide release on November 5. Featuring an ensemble cast led by Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, and Ravie Dubey, the film has become a massive success.

Drawing packed houses across India and overseas, the film has shattered records to emerge as one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time, earning praise from families and cinema lovers for its scale, emotional depth, and unforgettable music by AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer.

Completing 21 days at the box office, the film continues its strong theatrical run and has collected Rs 9.50 crore net in India across 15,700 shows, taking its total India net collection to Rs 1,173.50 crore. Overseas, the mythological saga earned Rs 6 crore on Day 21, bringing its total overseas gross to Rs 582 crore. As a result, Ramayana Part 1 has pushed its worldwide gross collection to Rs 1,755.50 crore.

The Hindi version contributed Rs 6.65 crore, followed by Malayalam with Rs 1.10 crore, Kannada with Rs 75 lakh, Tamil with Rs 70 lakh and Telugu with Rs 30 lakh.

With the film enjoying a successful theatrical run and crossing box office milestones, Ramayana has entered the Oscar race, marking another major milestone for the mythological epic. According to reports, the makers have submitted the film for consideration at the 99th Academy Awards, especially in the Visual Effects category.