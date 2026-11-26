Blade Runner 2099 series review: Set five decades after Blade Runner 2049, Prime Video's Blade Runner 2099 takes the franchise in a new direction by bringing a world to life in which replicants take charge and humans have become the oppressed class. Starring Michelle Yeoh and Hunter Schafer, the eight-episode series returns to the same dystopian world with a fresh mystery around identity, memories and mortality.

Plot of Blade Runner 2099 series

The Blade Runner franchise has kept asking what separates humans from artificial beings since Ridley Scott's original 1982 film, based on Philip K. Dick's novel Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? That film showed a dystopian Los Angeles where specially created replicants were hunted by Blade Runners. Denis Villeneuve's Blade Runner 2049 pushed that question further.

Now, Blade Runner 2099 moves the timeline forward by another 50 years and changes who holds power. Replicants won a war against humans and now hold positions of authority, while humans try to survive. Some are forced to hide who they are and live on the edges of society.

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The story follows Cora (Hunter Schafer), a human who has spent much of her life trying to survive. With her younger brother Elias (Lewis Gribben) to protect, she is desperate to get out of the system. She goes to Bebeto (Dimitri Abold), a human who helps people get new identities to slip past the replicants.

Cora is given a new identity as Marion, a replicant, and goes through a risky procedure to help her pass as one of them.

With that new identity, Cora gets inside the replicant-run Blade Runner unit, hoping to find a way out of the city and a safer future for her brother. But when she runs into people from her past and gets pulled into an investigation that could expose who she really is, her plan gets messy.

At the same time, replicant Blade Runner Olwen (Michelle Yeoh) is chasing Marek (Johnny Harris), a missing fellow Blade Runner she has a complicated history with. Olwen is also near the end of her programmed lifespan, which makes her search more urgent.

What starts as a search for a missing replicant slowly turns into a mystery around memories, the history of the Tyrell Corporation and whether replicants' lives can be extended.

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As Cora and Olwen's paths cross, both missions pull them into a world where memories carry value and the line between humans and replicants keeps blurring.

What works

The strongest part of Blade Runner 2099 is its cast, especially Michelle Yeoh and Hunter Schafer, who bring weight to their characters even when the writing holds them back at times.

Schafer shows the character's fear, determination and vulnerability, and her effort to hold a false identity together is engaging to watch. She also handles the action sequences well.

Yeoh, meanwhile, gives Olwen a commanding presence. Her character is ruthless, restrained and often hard to read, but you can see a quiet vulnerability underneath as she faces the fact that her lifespan is running out.

The two also work well together, particularly once their characters start working together in the story.

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Dimitri Abold also makes an impression as Bebeto, the human who helps Cora get her new identity. Lewis Gribben, who plays Cora's brother Elias, raises the emotional stakes of her journey.

Johnny Harris as Marek and Caitlin Rose Downey as Greta, a psychologist who deals with replicants, add further layers to the series.

The visuals in Blade Runner 2099 are also commendable. The series takes the visuals set up by the previous films, but lends its dystopian Los Angeles a personality of its own.

The city is a combination of tall buildings, future vehicles, wide urban expanses, neon-lit spaces and run-down districts. From the tight spaces where humans live to the spaces replicants occupy, the production design team has built a world that feels both futuristic and unsettling.

The series also moves beyond the city to abandoned spaces, corporate facilities and places tied to the mystery around memories. The detailing in the sets, costumes, lighting and cinematography helps viewers settle into the world.

Jonathan van Tulleken directs the first two episodes and also serves as an executive producer, while Marcela Said, Karena Evans and Ariel Kleiman are among the other directors. Silka Luisa is the creator and showrunner, with Ridley Scott returning to the franchise as an executive producer.

The series tries to give this chapter its own visual feel while staying linked to the world built by the earlier films.

Also, the idea of replicants becoming the dominant force gives the franchise a fresh direction. The reversal of power lets the series return to familiar questions about oppression, identity, survival, and memory on a larger scale.

While the series does not always dig into these ideas as deeply as it could, the premise itself stays engaging enough to keep viewers interested.

What doesn't work

Despite an interesting premise, Blade Runner 2099 does not pull viewers in right away. The first episodes spend a lot of time setting up the characters and the mysteries around them. So the early portions can feel slow.

The pace picks up as the episodes go on, when the investigation gets more engaging, and the links between the different characters and mysteries start to take shape.

The series has several storylines running side by side, involving Cora's past, Olwen's investigation, replicant memories, the Tyrell history and the chance of extending replicant life. These ideas work on their own, but putting them all together sometimes makes the narrative feel crowded and confusing at times.

There are moments when the story seems more keen on adding another mystery or revelation than on building the emotional journeys of its characters. Some supporting characters could also have gotten more attention.

The series does not always dig into its changed society with the same depth. The idea of replicants ruling over humans offers plenty to explore, particularly in how both groups live and interact. Yet the story often comes back to its central investigation.

Verdict

Blade Runner 2099 has an intriguing premise, a stunning world and strong performances from its leads, Michelle Yeoh and Hunter Schafer. These parts make the series worth watching, particularly for fans of the earlier films.

But the execution isn't always up to the potential of its story. At times the story drags, and the early episodes may test viewers' patience. Luckily, the pace picks up as the mysteries unfold, making the later episodes more interesting.