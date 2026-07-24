/Blade Runner 2099 teaser: Michelle Yeoh and Hunter Schafer lead the franchise's haunting new chapter

The San Diego Comic-Con kicked off on July 22 and will go on till July 26, featuring a sold out-crowd, major studio activations and exciting pop culture highlights. During the event, the makers of Blade Runner 2099 unveiled the first teaser offering a glimpse into the dystopian era with Michelle Yeoh and Hunter Schafer as the star cast.

Blade Runner 2099 teaser; netizens' reaction

The teaser of the Blade Runner 2099 show is set 50 years after the events of Blade Runner 2049; the series takes viewers to a radically transformed Los Angeles. According to the teaser, replicants have emerged victorious after an uprising and now occupy positions of power, leaving humans as second-class citizens in a dramatically altered society.

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Hunter Schafer plays Cora, a fugitive who assumes the identity of a Blade Runner in a desperate attempt to survive. Michelle Yeoh stars as Olwen, a replicant nearing the end of her lifespan who reluctantly joins Cora on a mission to track down a mysterious runaway whose secrets could upend the fragile balance of the city.

Netizens flooded the comment section expressing their views. One user wrote, "The lighting, all the visuals, the tone, everything looks like movie quality."

Another user wrote, "Blade Runner never fails to spark curiosity. Excited to see where this new chapter takes the story."

"I liked it, very well made, with great production values and a killer cast", wrote the third user.

All about Blade Runner 2099

Created by Silk Luisa, the miniseries is an installment in the Blade Runner franchise, serving as a sequel to the films Blade Runner (1982) and Blade Runner 2049 (2017). The franchise is based on Philip K. Dick's 1968 novel Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?