/Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey in trouble? Viking ship owner claims studio has refused to pay for damages

Christopher Nolan’s recently released Greek epic dramaThe Odyssey has found itself at the centre of a controversy. The owner of a traditional Viking ship used during the film’s production has alleged that the studio has not cleared the bills for damage caused to the vessel during filming. Despite grossing $300 million worldwide, the film is in the spotlight over its large-scale production, with the shipowner insisting that repair costs remain unpaid despite repeated requests.

Owner of Viking ship alleges non-payment by The Odyssey studio

According to a report by The Guardian, the owners of a Viking longship replica featured in the blockbuster say that the studio has failed to clear the bills for damage to the vessel caused during shooting.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The Vikingaleden association, which owns several Viking longship replicas, loaned the warship Glad av Gillberga to the production of Christopher Nolan’s epic drama. Peter Olausson, chair of the Vikingaleden association, told the publication that they felt betrayed by the injustice after the film giant’s alleged failure to cover the cost of damages. “We are only charging for the material cost, not the labour. Of course, Universal can afford this $6,000. We feel forgotten,” he said.

The organisation said that when it invoiced Universal for the materials used to repair the ship, no payment has arrived from their end. Olausson accused Universal Pictures of going back on its word. “The agreement was that we would fix it and get financially reimbursed,” he stated.

It has been over a year since the ship was used in the film’s shoot. Since then, the vessel has been repaired and is back in action, but the owners say Universal’s refusal to foot the bill has soured their experience.

The Odyssey makers deny the claims

However, speaking to The Guardian, Universal Pictures denied the allegations made by the Viking ship’s owners. A spokesperson said, “Our records show that all invoices relating to the Glad av Gillberga were paid in full, including repairs. The studio and the production have contacted the association to clear up any misunderstanding.”

About The Odyssey

Helmed by Christopher Nolan, the Greek epic myth adaptation follows war hero Odysseus (Matt Damon) as he battles gods and monsters during a ten-year journey home from the Trojan War. While he navigates his perilous quest, his wife Penelope (Anne Hathaway) and son Telemachus (Tom Holland) fight off a mob of aggressive suitors attempting to take over his kingdom of Ithaca.