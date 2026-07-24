/Jana Nayagan: Anandhi Ajay breaks down after her role is cut from Vijay's film

Jana Nayagan starring Vijay is storming the box office with massive numbers registered at the box office on the first day itself. With fan frenzy over the actor's role and the last film before getting indulged in politics, he currently serves as the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister. Amid this, Tamil TV actress Anandhi Ajay made a revelation that her role had been removed from the film in an emotional video.

Anandhi Ajay on her role being removed from Vijay's Jana Nayagan

Taking to her Instagram handle, Anandhi Ajay shared a video revealing that she had been part of the project for nearly a year and had eagerly awaited the chance to appear alongside Vijay on the screen. Speaking in Tamil in the video, she also said that she may never get another chance to work with Vijay, as Jana Nayagan is widely expected to be his final film before he moves into politics full time.

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The emotional video quickly gained traction on social media, where many fans and fellow artistes expressed sympathy and encouraged Anandhi not to lose hope. Several users pointed out that scenes being trimmed during editing is a common part of filmmaking and praised her honesty in sharing her disappointment.

One user wrote, "U will get a super lead character very soon everything wil happen for reason be positive." Another user wrote, "It’s really hard to hear but don’t worry u gonna deserve something Gud." "I’m not sure But deleted omitted scenes may come from production house Not sure but it may Let’s wait and see", wrote the third user. Another social medis user, "I understand your pain. But don't worry ma.You will get a great chance .I am a great fan of your dance. For sure we will see u on a very big screen in a big project."

Who is Anandhi Ajay?

Anandhi Ajay rose to fame after winning the title of Jodi No. 1 season 6 and starring in serials like Karthigai Pengal. Apart from being an actress, she is also an anchor and a trained classical dancer. She has also acted in popular shows including Kana Kaanum Kaalangal, Kallikattu Pallikoodam, Yamuna, and Amman 2. Anandhi has also made appearances in supporting roles in films like Meaghamann and Thaarai Thappattai.

Jana Nayagan box office report day 1