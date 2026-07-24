/Sean 'Diddy' Combs moved to solitary confinement after alleged prison altercation: Report

Rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs is back in headlines after he has been reportedly placed in solitary confinement at a federal prison, where he is currently serving his jail term. The confinement is following an alleged physical altercation with another inmate at the federal prison where he is serving his sentence.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs placed in solitary confinement

Diddy got into a fight with a fellow inmate at his federal lockup in New Jersey, following which he was placed in solitary confinement, as per the report of TMZ. In addition, sources of the same report have stated that Diddy went toe-to-toe with the other inmate this week inside FCI Fort Dix in NJ. Things heated up after the inmate dissed Diddy, who then decided to take matters into his own hands.

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The two inmates got into a scuffle and started pushing each other and throwing jabs. Later, Diddy "held his own" during the brawl, which was quickly squashed by prison staff who separated both men. However, it is unclear if he is currently in solitary confinement. He will be reportedly facing long-term consequences for the alleged fight.

When will Sean 'Diddy' Combs be released?

Reportedly, Diddy will be released in February 2028. But the scheduled release date is totally dependent on good behaviour. He is currently serving a 50-month sentence at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been sentenced to 50 months in prison after being convicted of two counts of transportation for prostitution, though he was acquitted of more severe charges, including racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking.