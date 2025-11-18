Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs case: LA County Sheriff investigating into new sexual battery claim, details inside

There has been another update in the Sean 'Diddy' Combs case. As per reports, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has opened an investigation into a new allegation against the rap mogul. Currently, he is serving a 50-month federal prison sentence for prostitution-related convictions.

What's the incident

According to NBC News, the officials revealed on Monday that their department's Special Victims Bureau has received a report about a 2020 incident from the Largo Police Department in Florida, where the alleged victim lives. The report received on Friday said that Combs had sexually assaulted a male music publicist and producer during a photo shoot at a Los Angeles warehouse.

As per the redacted Largo police report, the victim said that he was invited to a warehouse for a meeting, where Combs allegedly started masturbating under a shirt while watching pornography. It further read that the rapper then exposed himself and asked the accuser to assist him. However, when he did not respond, Combs allegedly threw the shirt at him.

Reportedly, the accuser told the police that he remained silent due to embarrassment until he reported the incident in September. That's not all; another allegation he made to the rapper was about the second encounter in March 2021. Allegedly, he was seized by two men at a Santa Monica residence, who covered his head, and took him into a room where "Diddy" berated him and called him a “snitch.”

About the investigation

As per reports, Largo police are assisting Los Angeles investigators, but no independent inquiry has been conducted. Though music producer Jonathan Hay has publicly identified himself as the complainant in now-deleted social media posts, his name is redacted in official documents.

Reportedly, Hay has also provided the officers with photos and videos of him collaborating on a music project with C.J. Wallace, son of the late rapper Notorious B.I.G., who allegedly introduced him to Combs.

However, Wallace has rejected these allegations and has recently filed a counterclaim in Florida, calling the claims “false,” “defamatory,” and part of a “calculated smear campaign.”

About Combs' conviction

In July, Combs was convicted on two counts of transportation by a New York jury for engaging in prostitution after an eight-week trial. He was acquitted of the more severe counts of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion. Combs pleaded not guilty, and his legal team has said he plans to appeal. As of now, the Grammy-winner is at FCI Fort Dix, a low-security federal facility in New Jersey.