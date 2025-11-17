/Cynthia Erivo opens up about Ariana Grande’s scary encounter with a fan at the Wicked: For Good premiere

Cynthia Erivo was right next to Ariana Grande when she was accosted by a fan at the premiere of their upcoming film Wicked: For Good in Singapore. Days later, Cynthia has now opened up about her thoughts on the incident that took place on November 13.

What happened at the Wicked: For Good Singapore premiere?

As Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande were walking the yellow carpet, a man jumped the barricade and rushed towards Ariana and put an arm around her and began jumping up and down. Cynthia and the security around were quick to push the man aside from the visibly shaken Ariana. He was later identified as 26-year-old Johnson Wen.

Cynthia Erivo reacts to Ariana Grande's scary moment

“What's even more wonderful is the fact that there are other people who have seen themselves in this movie, in that character, and also now see themselves and feel safe. That, for me, is the pinnacle of what I could ever wish for from any piece of work I have ever done. And I am so glad that in order to do it, I had to look into the eyes of this person beside me,” Erivo said at the special screening of the movie at the Television Academy in Los Angeles on Saturday, as Entertainment Weekly reported.

She then added, "And we have come through some shit. We have come through some stuff in our lives, in our daily workings. I mean, f**k, even this last week. Let's be honest, for f**k's sakes, we've had to really deal with some stuff, and this movie has allowed us to really grow as people, as friends, as sisters, as artists, as actresses.”

About Wicked: For Good

After the success of Wicked: Part One, the sequel will now be released on November 21. The original movie and its sequel were reportedly shot back-to-back, and hence, see a return of the cast from the first movie.

Directed by Jon M. Chu, the movie stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard. The film also stars Jonathan Bailey and Ethan Slater.

The film is a musical, just like the first part and features lotsof songs- some of which featured in the first movie as well.