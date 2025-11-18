/Brad Pitt starrer F1 sequel in works? Director Joseph Kosinski drops major hint

Director Joseph Kosinski, who has helmed Brad Pitt starrer F1, has reportedly revealed that a sequel might be on the cards. The sports drama was released in cinemas in June.
As per the report of Variety, Joseph Kosinski said, "We are in that stage where we are just kind of dreaming up what the next chapter for Sonny Hayes would be, and for Apex Group. But, you know, based on the reaction from around the world to this movie, it’s something that people want to see, and we would be happy to go back and do it because we had so much fun making this one.”
Cook told Variety at the Emmys, "It's definitely something that's been talked about. It's such a huge summer blockbuster for us. Brad did such a wonderful job acting in it. We're surprised and proud of it, and we can't wait to bring it to the surface.
Apple Original Films has announced that F1: The Movie will make its global streaming debut on Apple TV on December 12.
The F1 movie tells the story, set in the 1990s, of Sonny Hayes, who was Formula 1's most promising driver until an accident on the track nearly ended his career. Thirty years later, the owner of a struggling Formula 1 team convinces Sonny to return to racing and become the best in the world. Driving alongside the team's hotshot rookie, Sonny soon learns that the road to redemption is not something you can travel alone.
Apart from Brad Pitt, the film also stars Kerry Condon, Damson Idris, Javier Bardem, Lewis Hamilton, and Callie Cookie, among others.