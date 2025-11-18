/Brad Pitt starrer F1 sequel in works? Director Joseph Kosinski drops major hint

The sports drama F1, starring Brad Pitt, which was released in cinemas in June this year, became one of the highest-grossing films of all time. Sonny Hayes, a veteran Formula One Driver, received positive reviews and was praised by the audience for the cast and plot. Now, in the latest development, the director of the film might have dropped a major hint. Let's delve into it to know more details.

What did the director of F1 say about the sequel?

As per the report of Variety, Joseph Kosinski said, "We are in that stage where we are just kind of dreaming up what the next chapter for Sonny Hayes would be, and for Apex Group. But, you know, based on the reaction from around the world to this movie, it’s something that people want to see, and we would be happy to go back and do it because we had so much fun making this one.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Cook told Variety at the Emmys, "It's definitely something that's been talked about. It's such a huge summer blockbuster for us. Brad did such a wonderful job acting in it. We're surprised and proud of it, and we can't wait to bring it to the surface.

Apple Original Films has announced that F1: The Movie will make its global streaming debut on Apple TV on December 12.

All about F1

The F1 movie tells the story, set in the 1990s, of Sonny Hayes, who was Formula 1's most promising driver until an accident on the track nearly ended his career. Thirty years later, the owner of a struggling Formula 1 team convinces Sonny to return to racing and become the best in the world. Driving alongside the team's hotshot rookie, Sonny soon learns that the road to redemption is not something you can travel alone.