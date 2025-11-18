/Ariana Grande Wicked Singapore premiere: Singer's attacker sentenced to jail, pleads guilty

Ariana Grande, who is busy promoting her upcoming sequel to the musical fantasy film Wicked, faced a scary moment during the premiere in Singapore. The singer who broke through the red carpet and grabbed the fan, and her co-star, Cynthia Erivo, quickly jumped into action. In the latest development, the man has reportedly been sentenced to jail. Let's delve into it to know more details.

Man who grabbed Ariana Grande sentenced to jail

According to reports, the 26-year-old Australian national, Johnson Wen, had even attempted to approach Ariana Grande for the second time, even after being removed by security, which prompted his arrest.

Reportedly, Singapore District Judge Christopher Goh said during the hearing, "You seem to be attention-seeking, thinking only of yourself and not the safety of others when committing these acts. You should be mindful that there are always consequences for one's actions."

Following his sentence, Wen reportedly told the judge that he won't do it again and that he was going to stop getting into trouble. This is not the first time Wen has found himself in trouble. This is the same pattern of behaviour he has done with several other celebrities, including Katy Perry, The Weeknd, and Chainsmokers, i.e., breaching celebrity security and seeking attention for his actions.

All about the Wicked sequel

American musical fantasy film Wicked, which made everyone groove to the catchy tunes in 2024, is coming back to the big screens for the second time, which is titled Wicked: For Good. Directed by Jon M Chu, the film will see Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Bailey, Jeff Goldblum, and Michelle Yeoh reprising their roles.

The sequel to Wicked (2024) adapts the second act of the 2003 stage musical by Stephen Schwartz and Holzman, which was loosely based on Gregory Maguire's 1995 novel, a reimagining of L. Frank Baum's 1900 novel, The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, and its 1939 film adaptation.