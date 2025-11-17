/Shatrughan Sinha with wife Poonam meets Hema Malini after Dharmendra's hospital discharge

Days after veteran star Dharmendra was discharged from the hospital, actor Shatrughan Sinha, with his wife Poonam Sinha, paid a visit to actress and MP Hema Malini at her Mumbai residence. Dharmendra was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital on October 31, and he returned home on November 12, currently recovering under medical supervision.

Shatrughan Sinha supports his old friend

Taking to X, Shatrughan Sinha posted a couple of warm photos featuring himself, Poonam Sinha, and Hema Malini. Posting the images, he wrote, "Along with my ‘bestest half’ @PoonamSinha, went to meet, greet & God bless our very dear family friend, one of the finest human beings, star/actress par excellence, artist of the highest calibre, an able Parliamentarian @dreamgirlhema. Our prayers are with them all, and we inquired about our elder brother's and the family's well-being too."

Instantly, the post gathered a lot of attention with fans applauding him for supporting an old friend. One user said, “What a beautiful moment captured -timeless grace and warmth in one frame… Praying for @aapkadharam ji’s swift recovery.”

About Dharmendra's health

Dharmendra was being treated at the Mumbai hospital for nearly two weeks, and then was discharged early on Wednesday morning. Dr Pratit Samdani, who is a longtime doctor of the 89-year-old actor, confirmed that his recovery will now continue at home. "Dharmendraji was discharged around 7:30 a.m. He will be treated at home as the family has decided to provide him home care."

Deol family also issued a statement, "We kindly request the media and the public to refrain from any further speculation… We appreciate everyone's love, prayers, and good wishes for his continued recovery, good health, and long life."

Shatrughan Sinha and Dharmendra's friendship

Shatrughan Sinha and Dharmendra's bond is beyond the screen. They have worked together in several movies, such as Aag Hi Aag (1987), Zalzala (1988), Shehzaade (1989), Teesri Aankh (1982), Jheel Ke Us Paar (1973), Dost, and Blackmail.

About Dharmendra's legacy