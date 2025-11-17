/Dhurandhar trailer release date out: Ranveer Singh's film set to cross 3-hour runtime? Here's what we know

Ranveer Singh's highly anticipated Dhurandhar has been creating a buzz since its first look was released. And now the makers of the action-spy thriller have officially confirmed the new release date of the trailer, leaving the fans excited. Initially, it was expected to be unveiled on November 12; however, the launch was postponed following the Red Fort blast in Delhi.

Trailer launch on November 18

The rescheduled date for the trailer launch is Tuesday, November 18, and the event will reportedly be attended by Ranveer Singh, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, director-producer Aditya Dhar, and producers Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar. It is also reported that Sanjay Dutt and Akshaye Khanna will skip the launch due to scheduling constraints.

Dhurandhar's runtime crosses three hours?

Another reason the film is making headlines is due to rumours around its run time. As per a report by Bollywood Hungama, Dhurandhar currently clocks in at 3 hours and 5 minutes. "Dhurandhar has a vast and expansive storyline. The focus is on Ranveer Singh’s character and what he goes through, while several other key characters play crucial roles. Aditya Dhar doesn’t want to rush the narrative - he wants every scene to engage and excite the audience," a source told the publication.

However, Jio Studios and B62 Studios have not revealed the final locked duration yet, but are expected to confirm in the next ten days. If the speculations are true, it will be marked as the longest film of Ranveer Singh to date, surpassing Dil Dhadakne Do (2 hours 51 minutes), Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2 hours 48 minutes), Padmaavat (2 hours 43 minutes), and 83 (2 hours 43 minutes).

About the film

Directed and co-produced by Aditya Dhar, this big-budget spy-thriller is reportedly inspired by true events. The cast features Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi. According to reports, it covers real covert missions and is said to showcase the life of India’s National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval. Ranveer's character is believed to be an undercover agent, while R. Madhavan’s role is rumoured to be based on Doval himself.

Reportedly, the film has been shot across multiple locations, including Bangkok, Amritsar & Golden Temple, Mumbai (Filmistan Studios), Madh Island, Ladakh, Thailand, Golden Tobacco Factory, (Vile Parle), and Mankoli bridge, and Ranveer is said to have already wrapped his portion in October.

