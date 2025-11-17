/Governors Awards 2025: Tom Cruise, Sydney Sweeney, Jonathan Bailey- Check the celebrities’ red carpet looks

From Tom Cruise to Jonathan Bailey, and from Sydney Sweeney to Emma Stone, many celebrities attended the Governors Awards on 16th November 2025. All of them arrived dressed in their finest, setting the night on fire.
Last night, on Sunday, November 16th 2025, Hollywood celebrated its Governors Awards red carpet, which turned into a full-blown fashion show. Numerous Hollywood stars showed up in their finest looks, which were absolutely breathtaking. From old-school glamour to modern silhouettes, along with bold statements, let's check the red carpet look of celebrities who have attended the award night at its best.
American singer-actress Jennifer Lopez was seen in a stunning double-toned hourglass-inspired dress. The outfits captivated all eyes of paparazzi while flaunting a black, velvet hourglass-inspired panel at the centre. The artist coordinated her look with long black opera gloves. The ivory portion of the frock beneath and back of the dress was draped in a flowy way, enhancing the overall look.
Dakota Johnson showed up in a long, draped goddess dress. The attire looks seamlessly effortless, quietly flexing the glamour and signature bangs of Johnson, enhancing her look.
The intensely charismatic Tom Cruise, dressed up in a classic black tuxedo along with a bow tie. American actor and film producer bagged his career's first Oscar at the award night for his decades of unwavering commitment and unmatchable hard work in the film industry.
The 2025 Sexiest Man Alive title holder, Jonathan Bailey, attended the award night and looked smashing on the red carpet with his look. The actor wore a black full-suit jacket and slim-fitting black pants, pairing it up with a pale pink shirt. Bailey gave his admiring smile to all the cameras with messy hair all over his forehead.
The Euphoria star, Sydney Sweeney, looked stunning at the Governors' Awards night. Sweeney was glammed up in a shimmering sleeveless gown, paired up with a cloth wrapping it in an off-the-shoulder way, flaunting her collar bones. The beautiful dress gave her a mermaid fit while showing off Sweeney's curves.
The La La Land star Emma Stone brought her signature charm on the red carpet of the Governors Awards night. The actress wore a sleek black gown, embracing a look that emphasised elegance with minimal accessories and a no-makeup makeup look.
Ariana Grande appeared at the award night in a gorgeous outfit. The actress embraced elegance in a blush pink one-shoulder gown and dazzling earrings.
Michael B Jordan, the famous Black Panther star, is an American actor and film producer. He appeared in a black tuxedo with satin lapels, paired with a white shirt, contrasted with a black tie. Jordan presented a subtle and elegant look at the 16th Governors Awards.
Dwayne Johnson, the American actor and professional wrestler, showcased a bold look in a dashing blue satin suit. He paired it with a matching shirt and a diamond ring charm accessory. His style choices often reflect his personality and are consistently appreciated by his fans and the audience.