/Sean Diddy case: Rapper's legal team files new appeal in prostitution conviction

The hip-hop mogul, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, who has been charged with several counts of rape, assault, prostitution, and racketeering cases and served a prison sentence, has taken another step for the conclusion. Reportedly, the legal team of the rapper has filed a new appeal in which they have pointed out the sentence is far too harsh.

What does the new appeal filed by the legal team of Sean Diddy Combs state?

The legal team has pointed out that a jury had found Sean Diddy not guilty of sex trafficking and RICO charges and had received a sentence his lawyers say is roughly four times higher than normal for his prostitution-related Mann Act convictions, a report stated by TMZ.

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In addition, the lawyers have also mentioned that the 50-month sentence is a perversion of justice, and the judge engaged in acquitted conduct. Sentencing is the practice of increasing punishment based on rejected allegations, which they insist has been criticised. His team reportedly wants Diddy's immediate release and a grant of a judgement of acquittal or, at least, a vacating or remand of sentencing.

All about the Sean 'Diddy' Combs case

In September 2024, he was arrested by federal authorities as part of a criminal investigation alleging racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and violations of the Mann Act. Following the arrest, several civil lawsuits were also filed accusing him of sexual assault. However, these claims were repeatedly denied by Combs. The high-profile federal trial began on 12 May 2025, and it went on for seven weeks.

As per reports, 34 witnesses were called by prosecutors, which included former girlfriends Casandra “Cassie” Ventura and an anonymous woman called “Jane”. They both accused Diddy of coercion, physical abuse, and emotional control. The testimony included alleged days-long “freak-offs” and 2016 hotel surveillance footage that showed the rapper attacking Ventura. Also, witness accounts of employees were tasked with getting drugs and setting up hotel rooms with sexual paraphernalia.