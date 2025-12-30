/Sean Diddy Combs' sons to release docuseries after rap mogul’s high-profile federal trial

After Netflix's documentary on Sean “Diddy” Combs, his sons Justin and Christian Combs have announced a documentary series about their perspective in the aftermath of their father’s high-profile federal trial. It is set to premiere on the Zeus Network in 2026, and the trailer has been released on their social media.

About the trailer

The trailer was shared on Sunday, and the clip features Justin and Christian, who are watching television news coverage from outside the courthouse where Combs' trial took place. Then headlines about the rap mogul flash across the screen. It ends with Justin picking up a phone call from the Federal Correctional Institution at Fort Dix in New Jersey, where his father is incarcerated at the moment.

According to Variety, both the sons of Combs were present throughout his trial, which happened earlier this year, and publicly stood by him. Reportedly, Justin also visited him at the prison on Christmas.

About Combs' trial

Sean Combs is currently serving a 50-month federal prison sentence, with his legal team continuously contesting the conviction. As per reports, a couple of days before Christmas, they filed an appeal. His attorney, Alexandra A.E. Shapiro, claimed that the sentence was excessive and that the judge exceeded the jury’s findings while delivering the ruling.

About the upcoming docuseries

The Zeus docuseries comes after the release of Netflix’s four-part documentary Sean Combs: The Reckoning, which explores the music mogul’s life and career through the eyes of former collaborators and associates. It is produced by rapper 50 Cent, and reportedly included footage shot just days before Combs’ arrest in September 2024.

Combs was arrested on charges related to sex trafficking, transportation to engage in prostitution, and racketeering, and his high-profile trial that took place earlier this year ended with a split verdict.

