/What's in Diddy's New Year's feast in jail? Baked fish, pasta, and hamburgers on the menu

This is the second holiday season that disgraced rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs will be spending behind bars. However, the prison is different this time. The American rapper is serving a 50-month sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Fort Dix in New Jersey after being convicted of prostitution-related charges.

The rapper will be welcoming the year 2025 behind bars, eating prison food. However, the meals will be protein-packed.

What Sean-Diddy Combs will be eating on New Year's Eve?

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Sean “Diddy” Combs will welcome the New Year with his fellow inmates and a range of food options. According to a prison spokesperson at Fort Dix who spoke to Page Six, lunch on New Year’s Eve will include hamburgers with lettuce, tomatoes and onions, or a black bean burger as a vegetarian option, served with either fries or a baked potato.

For the 31 Dec night, the rapper will be served a pasta with marinara sauce and meatballs, accompanied by a garden salad and garlic bread.

On the New Year's Day first meal, the inmates may get a treat as they get baked fish, grilled beef or a tofu lo mein. With this, they will be given several side options such as steamed broccoli, kidney beans or a baked potato.

On the sweet side, they will have fruit or a “holiday dessert.”

However, the New Year's Day dinner will be a little simpler, consisting of sandwiches with either deli meat and sliced cheese or peanut butter and jelly. This will be served with potato chips, whole wheat bread and more fruit will also be available. A dessert will also be served.

This is not the first time the rapper has enjoyed a holiday season meal at the prison. On Thanksgiving, it was reported that a New Jersey prison organised a feast.

The food that was served to Sean and other prisoners was: Turkey roast, soy chicken, vegetable corn bread stuffing, baked sweet potato, mashed potatoes, corn, chicken, gravy, and whole wheat bread.