It is finally over. Former Hollywood couple and actors Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have settled a bitter legal fight over the sale of a French winery they had bought together while they were together. The two shared a terse statement with US Media announcing that the legal case had been settled, without giving details about the agreement. The actors had been involved in a long and bitter legal battle over the ownership of Chateau Miraval, which got entangled with the vicious divorce case.



"We have settled out of court in the best interests of our family and will not be commenting further," the statement said. "Any comments in media stories attributed to 'sources' are in fact not coming from either of us, or anyone close to us," the statement said.

What was the legal case over Chateau Miraval ?

Brad Pitt, 62, and Angelina Jolie, 51, split in 2016 after 12 years together. Their acrimonious divorce was not finalised until 2024. Midway through the legal tussle, Jolie sold her stake in the winery to a unit of the Stoli Group, the global drinks behemoth behind Stolichnaya vodka.

Pitt argued in court documents that the sale breached a mutual consent agreement. In response, Jolie filed a countersuit describing her estranged husband as "vindictive."

Previously, the actress alleged that Pitt refused to buy her share of the winery after she declined to sign a non-disclosure agreement—a move her lawyers characterised as an effort to silence her regarding alleged domestic abuse. Among these claims was a September 2016 incident on a private flight from California to France, during which Jolie alleged Pitt "choked" one of their children and struck another. Authorities never brought criminal charges in connection with the accusations.



Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's marriage