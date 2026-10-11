/Blade Runner 2099 trailer out: Michelle Yeoh and Hunter Schafer enter a dangerous new world | Watch

Prime Video has unveiled the trailer for its upcoming limited series Blade Runner 2099, expanding the world of Blade Runner with a new mystery. Starring Michelle Yeoh and Hunter Schafer, the show takes viewers back to a futuristic Los Angeles, where a disturbing case involving missing Replicants threatens the city's existence.

Blade Runner 2099 trailer

The trailer was revealed at New York Comic Con 2026, where members of the cast and creative team also discussed the upcoming series. All eight episodes will be available to stream on Prime Video from November 25.

The upcoming series moves the franchise forward by 50 years from the events of Blade Runner 2049. Its story takes place in a transformed Los Angeles, where Cora, played by Schafer, is trying to escape her troubled past.

However, her search for a way out leads her to assume one final identity: that of a Blade Runner. Her mission brings her together with Olwen, a Replicant portrayed by Yeoh, who is approaching the end of her life.

The two must track down a runaway whose hidden knowledge could threaten to bring down the city.

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About Blade Runner 2099

Alongside Yeoh and Schafer, the cast also includes Dimitri Abold and Lewis Gribben. Katelyn Rose Downey, Daniel Rigby, Johnny Harris, Amy Lennox, Sheila Atim, Matthew Needham, Tom Burke and Maurizio Lombardi feature in recurring guest roles.

Silka Luisa, whose previous credits include Shining Girls and Halo, serves as the creator, showrunner and executive producer. Jonathan van Tulleken is also an executive producer and directed the first two episodes.

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The executive-producing team includes original Blade Runner director Ridley Scott, along with Alcon Entertainment co-founders Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson. Other executive producers include Ben Roberts, Michael Green, Isa Dick Hackett and members of the Scott Free Productions team, among others.

The franchise began with Ridley Scott's 1982 film Blade Runner, an adaptation of Philip K. Dick's 1968 science-fiction novel Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? Harrison Ford starred as Rick Deckard in the original film.