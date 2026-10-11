/Barry Manilow cuts short Las Vegas comeback show, cancels next concert over Bronchitis

Barry Manilow’s return to his Las Vegas residency lasted only one performance before a health setback disrupted the schedule. After completing his comeback concert on Thursday, October 8, the singer reportedly left the stage during Friday’s show after performing two songs. The latest setback follows a series of health-related interruptions to his live schedule, including treatment for stage 1 lung cancer diagnosed in late 2025.

Barry Manilow’s Las Vegas show ends early

Manilow’s Friday concert on October 9 reportedly came to an abrupt halt after he performed two songs and left the stage. According to reporting by Variety, which cited Las Vegas outlet Vital Vegas, the performance did not continue as planned.

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The following day, Manilow’s representatives and the resort confirmed the cancellation of his Saturday show, citing bronchitis as the reason for the disruption. The illness also forced the cancellation of Friday’s performance.

The cancellations came just a day after the singer’s return concert, which followed a six-week break. Manilow had previously said he needed time off after completing a demanding summer schedule of 29 shows in 68 days, acknowledging that he had been pushing himself too hard.

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Barry Manilow's recent health setbacks

The latest cancellations come after a challenging period for the singer. In December 2025, Manilow revealed that he had been diagnosed with stage 1 lung cancer after a scan detected a cancerous spot in his left lung. He underwent surgery to remove the affected portion of the lung, which led to changes in his performance schedule.