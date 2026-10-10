/Ramayana new posters: Ranbir Kapoor's Rama and Arun Govil's Dashrath showcase father-son bond

The makers of Ramayana have shared new character posters featuring Arun Govil as King Dashrath and Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama. The newest reveal centers on the relationship between father and son, emphasizing moments that matter to the story.

The new posters arrive after the makers introduced Lara Dutta as Queen Kaikeyi and Sheeba Chadha as Manthara.

Ramayana's new posters out

The first poster captures King Dashrath blessing Rama as he kneels before his father. The intimate moment reflects the affection between the two.

The second poster shows Rama in the waters of the river performing the solemn ceremony of scattering ashes. Set against a lush natural landscape, the visual offers a quieter, deeply personal glimpse into Rama's journey.

Sharing the posters on social media, the makers wrote in the caption: “A father bound by promise. A son bound by duty. Neither knew this goodbye would be their last.”

More about Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Rocking Star Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. Arun Govil, who previously portrayed Lord Rama in the iconic television series Ramayan, will be seen as King Dashrath in the upcoming film.

Produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with eight-time Oscar-winning DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana is envisioned as a two-part cinematic epic.

The cast also features Arun Govil as King Dashrath, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Rakul Preet Singh as Shurpanakha, along with actors including Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, Shobana, Saurabh Sachdeva, Faisal Malik, Indira Krishnan and Adinath Kothare in key roles.

Part 1, titled Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, is set for a worldwide release on Diwali 2026, followed by Part 2 on Diwali 2027. The films will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam across India.