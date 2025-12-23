/Who is Barry Manilow? Grammy-winning singer diagnosed with lung cancer

Veteran singer and songwriter Barry Manilow has been diagnosed with lung cancer. He recently revealed this through a social media post. The 82-year-old musician will soon undergo surgery for the same, and has announced that his January arena concerts will be rescheduled as he needs some time off to recover from the treatment.

Manilow's social media post

The official statement was shared on Instagram, and fans are relieved that the cancer was discovered at an early stage. "As many of you know I recently went through six weeks of bronchitis followed by a relapse of another five weeks," he said. "Even though I was over the bronchitis and back on stage at the Westgate Las Vegas, my wonderful doctor ordered an MRI just to make sure that everything was OK. The MRI discovered a cancerous spot on my left lung that needs to be removed."

Cancer has not spread

He stated that doctors do not believe cancer has spread. "So that’s it. No chemo. No radiation. Just chicken soup and I Love Lucy reruns."

Manilow's statement also said that he will need about a month to recover after the surgery, and the January arena shows had to be postponed. He apologized to fans for the inconvenience and said new dates would be announced.

"I’m very sorry that you have to change your plans. Just like you, we were all looking forward to the January shows and hate having to move everything around. In the meantime, I’m counting the days until I return to my home away from home," he wrote.

Who is Barry Manilow?