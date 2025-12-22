/Kim Woo Bin-Shin Min Ah wedding: Stunning photos of couple from ceremony go viral

South Korean celebrity couple Shin Min Ah and Kim Woo Bin have finally said their ‘I dos’ after ten years of dating. The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony which was attended by close friends and family. Their agency, AM Entertainment, shared photos from their wedding with the press and the fans. With photos going viral online, fans blessed the couple.

Fans' wishes to the newly wed couple – Shin Min Ah and Kim Woo Bin

The photo of the couple Shin Min Ah and Kim Woo Bin looked stunning together. The actress exuded elegance in an off-shoulder white gown with a veil, while the actor was decked out in a black tuxedo with a bow. The duo looked happy and had a glee on their faces while standing near the aisle. For the unversed, the couple tied the knot on December 20.

Fans took to the social media platform to congratulate the couple. One user wrote, "OMG, the wedding photoshoot of Kim Woo Bin and Shin Min Ah, They look absolutely stunning. It feels unreal, like a scene straight out of a romance drama. After ten years together, seeing their wedding photos finally released is so emotional and beautiful. I truly hope they have a lifetime of happiness together."

Another user wrote, “OMG, finally wedding photos of Kim Woo Bin and Shin Min Ah. They look absolutely stunning and beautiful.”

Which celebrities attended the wedding of Shin Min Ah and Kim Woo Bin?

As per the report of The Chosun Daily, several celebrities, including BTS V, Doh Kyung-soo, Kong Hyo-jin, Lee Byung-hun, Kim Tae-ri, Uhm Jung-hwa, Park Kyung-lim, Ko Doo-sim, Kim Eui-sung, An Bo-hyun, Nam Joo-hyuk, Bae Jung-nam, and fellow actors attended the event. Star writers Kim Eun-sook and No Hee-kyung also graced the occasion.