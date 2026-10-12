/'Turn approver, resign, we'll forgive you': Rahul Gandhi claims receiving messages from CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday (Oct 12) addressed a press conference in New Delhi ahead of INDIA bloc's planned march to the Supreme Court and made several claims. Responding to a question on whether Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar had reached out to him, Rahul Gandhi said that he did receive messages. He said that in his response to the CEC, he urged him to turn approver and resign. He announced that the INDIA bloc respects the Supreme Court and the Chief Justice of India, adding that the suggestion to file a petition had provided a way forward. He said that the INDIA bloc will continue with its march to the Supreme Court – this time to file a petition – as suggested by the CJI.

“Yes, I get messages. My response to him is, ‘Turn approver’. Resign, get out of the way. That will be a service to the nation. We understand the type of pressure you're under,” Rahul said. WATCH:

Emphasizing on the demand of Gyanesh Kumar's resignation, he said: “Gyanesh Kumar, you have lost your sleep; we will not spare you... We know about your past and your corruption, and we are waiting.” Claiming sympathy within the ranks of security personnel, Gandhi stated: "Exactly 50% of the police personnel are telling us that what we are doing is right and we should continue. Police, ITBP, CRPF, the people of India are on one side and Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Ajit Doval, Gyanesh Kumar, and 4-5 members of the Election Commission who are facilitating 'vote chori' and hijacking the country are on the other side.

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The Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition also declared that democratic resilience demands long-term commitment and said that he is ready for a long fight to ensure the resignation of Gyanesh Kumar. "If we do it tomorrow, they will stop us. If we do it the day after tomorrow, they will stop us. Let them stop us! This is how a nation is built. A nation is not protected in just two days. Do not think that simply stepping out and unfurling a flag means the nation is [protected]," he asserted.