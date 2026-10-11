/‘Haven’t signed bond saying we won’t protest’: CJP’s Dipke vows to hit streets again

Just hours after signing a bond and being released by a Delhi court on Sunday, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leader Abhijeet Dipke vowed to resume the agitation, saying the party leader’s had not signed any bond promising not to protest.

CJP leaders were released subject to a condition that they do not engage in any “breach of peace for one year”.

Delhi Police said a surety bond of Rs 50,000 was furnished for maintaining peace and good behaviour for a year.

“Haven’t signed any bond that says we won’t protest. We will hit the streets again,” Dipke said in a post on X.

“The CJP will neither back down nor be intimidated. October 10 will go down as the beginning of the end of this dictatorship,” he said in another post.

Dipke said he was heading to his hometown in Maharashtra to attend the last rites of his grandmother, who passed away on Saturday.

Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das were produced before the Executive Magistrate at Delhi Cantt Police Station following their preventive arrest. They were released by the executive magistrate.

CJP Legal Affairs Head Ratna Singh took to X to state that the release was granted subject to an undertaking to maintain public order.

“Condition - no breach of peace for one year,” she said in a post on X.

Delhi Police defends detention: ‘Did not follow lawful directions, caused violence’

Delhi Police defended the detention of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders amid the party’s protest against chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Addressing the media on Sunday, October 11, 2026, Delhi Police DCP Neha Yadav said the party had failed to honour previous undertakings and follow local directives. She alleged that a crowd mobilised by CJP had resorted to heavy stone-pelting, arson and violence during an earlier protest, causing significant damage to public property.

Yadav said permission for the proposed demonstration was denied due to CJP’s alleged failure to follow prescribed procedures, its history of non-compliance with laws and guidelines, and the prevailing security situation.

Section 133 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) had been imposed in several areas of Delhi, prohibiting gatherings and protests to maintain law and order and protect public property, she added.

“Abhijeet Dipke and two of their associates were detained on October 10 in connection with a call for a protest at Janpath as permission for the demonstration had not been granted,” Yadav said.

Over 100 protesters detained as protest enters second day