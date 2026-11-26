Bigg Boss 20 has once again brought Scout OP and Love Gill’s complicated equation into the spotlight. The two contestants have frequently drawn attention for their closeness and disagreements inside the house. In a new promo, Scout revisits their friendship and recalls how Love looked after him during their time together. However, his comments have prompted fresh criticism from viewers, with some questioning his sudden change in perspective.

Scout OP revisits his equation with Love Gill

The latest Bigg Boss 20 promo features Scout OP speaking to Gullu about his past equation with Love Gill. During the conversation, Scout reflects on the amount of time he invested in their bond and expresses frustration over how things eventually unfolded.

He recalls how Love would make sure he followed his daily routine, including eating on time and waking up in the morning. Scout also mentions the extent to which she looked after him, including taking care of his hair and personal needs. The conversation takes a more personal turn when Scout discusses their closeness and recalls moments when Love would maintain prolonged eye contact with him. He also expresses regret over giving their bond so much importance.

Scout further revisits the incident in which he shaved his head, explaining that he was dealing with intense anger at the time. He suggests that the experience left him emotionally affected. The promo has once again brought their complicated friendship into focus, particularly as both contestants have previously denied being romantically involved.

Bigg Boss 20 viewers question Scout OP’s narrative

Scout’s comments have not gone down well with several viewers, who believe his latest statements present a different version of the bond he shared with Love. One user wrote, "It was better when he was playing dumb. OMG, this guy opens his mouth and game over. It means he was enjoying whatever it was, and now when it's only 4 weeks left, he is playing a victim card now."

Another user wrote, "Scout is exposing love big time now its confirmed Scout has completley cut off Love."

"He is so bad. He was literally having fun initially and now completely blaming her for Everything. Not done", wrote the third user.