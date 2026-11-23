The competition inside the Bigg Boss 20 house has taken an unexpected turn as television actor Manish Goel has decided to end his journey on the reality show. Hosted by Salman Khan, the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode revealed that Manish opted to leave due to a leg injury, following medical advice. However, his departure came with another major revelation, as Salman clarified that Manish was not the contestant who received the lowest number of audience votes this week, meaning another housemate was saved from elimination.

Manish Goel exits Bigg Boss season 20 after leg injury

Manish explained that his injury had made even walking difficult. He further revealed that doctors had recommended four weeks of complete rest. Considering the recovery period and the challenges of remaining inside the house, the actor approached the show's makers and requested permission to leave.

His departure was therefore a medical exit rather than a conventional eviction based on audience voting. Manish had spent approximately 40 days inside the house after entering as a wildcard contestant.

One of the biggest revelations during the episode came when Salman Khan addressed the week's voting results. The host clarified that Manish had not received the fewest audience votes among the nominated contestants.

He further explained that another housemate would have faced elimination had Manish not voluntarily opted out. His decision consequently changed the outcome of the week's eviction, giving the lowest-voted contestant another opportunity to remain in the competition. The clarification also put an end to speculation that Manish had been eliminated through the regular voting process

Bigg Boss 20 reaches its top 10 stage

Following Manish's departure on medical grounds, the Salman Khan-hosted reality show has officially moved into its top 10 phase. The remaining contestants are Qazi Touqeer, Uditi Singh, Arishfa Khan, Yung DSA, Mahhi Vij, Scout OP, Love Gill, Amrapali Dubey, Kanika Mann and Gullu.