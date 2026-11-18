Day after day, Bigg Boss 20, which initially struggled to win over the reality show's loyal viewers, is drawing more attention thanks to the nonstop drama inside the house. From heated arguments to emotional breakdowns, the contestants are keeping the audience hooked. In the latest episode on Tuesday, wildcard contestant Manish Goel broke down in tears after Qazi Touqeer repeatedly called him a professor, which triggered him and led him to open up about past trauma.

Manish Goel breaks down in tears

In the latest episode of BB 20, which aired on November 17, wildcard contestant Manish got into a heated argument with fellow housemate Qazi. The disagreement began during the nomination task after Qazi nominated Manish and once again addressed him as a professor. The repeated remark visibly upset the actor, who asked Qazi to stop provoking him.

After the task, Manish confronted Qazi once again, but the singer did not stop provoking him with the word professor. The situation turned emotional as Manish broke down in tears and shared a painful experience from his school days to Gullu, Love Gill, and Kanika Mann.

He stated, “There is something that happened during my 8th, 9th and 10th standards. It's the darkest phase of my life. School time. It is something which I don't want to revisit ever.”

He further said that he felt Qazi had deliberately touched on something he had discussed with him earlier.

“Today I realised he used it as a trigger. My mistake. I shouldn't have got triggered. He got that consent from that trigger. He got what he wanted,” he said.

'Tried to commit suicide'

Gullu asked Manish if he had ever spoken about the phase to anyone. To which the actor replied, "My mom knows; Poonam (his wife) knows. I tried to commit suicide."

The clash between Manish and Qazi had been building for some time, as Manish was increasingly uncomfortable with Qazi repeatedly calling him a professor and a gyani baba.

Manish's wife Poonam accuses Qazi

Following the incident, Manish's wife, Poonam Narula Goel, came out in his support. Writing a well-explained note, she alleged that Qazi had repeatedly teased her husband with names such as gyani baba and professor.

She wrote, "I have been patient and stayed silent for over a month, but it’s high time I put this out. I’ll speak in detail after tomorrow’s episode, but for now, I want people to understand why Manish reacts to the word “Professor.”

She further added, "Ever since Manish entered the house, Qazi has constantly poked him with names like Gyani Baba and Professor. It initially started as a prank played by Qazi, where other housemates also joined in. Manish had no idea about it, but he still took it sportingly. However, Qazi kept taking it further with condescending remarks and age-shaming. When Manish finally asked him to stop and draw a line, Qazi told the camera that he would make Manish cry and wouldn't stop. That is the real reason behind Manish's reaction to the word "Professor."

She added, “My husband never approaches Qazi to pick a fight. He doesn't care about screen time. If he did, he would have done things purely for footage, but he doesn't. He is emotional, sometimes dramatic, and speaks in strong words. He is a North Indian man born in the 70s. That is his personality. Just because the younger generation may not relate to his way of speaking or reacting doesn't mean he is pretending.”

Poonam defended the actor, calling him a genuine family man who reacts when repeatedly provoked. She also accused Qazi of age-shaming and making inappropriate jokes about Manish, urging viewers not to overlook his side of the story.

She penned, "He is a genuinely nice family man, but he will react when someone constantly pokes him, age-shames him or makes inappropriate poop jokes around him. That is simply not his class. You may love Qazi, but don’t be so blinded by that support that you ignore the other side. If Manish cared about elimination, he wouldn’t have sacrificed his lifeline for Qazi."

About Manish Goel

Manish is an Indian television and film actor who has amassed a fan following, appearing in popular television shows such as Bhabhi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. He also appeared in Anupamaa as Raghav Singh.

He is currently in the Bigg Boss 20 house and has only one lifeline left in the game. The reality show airs daily on Colors TV at 10:30 PM. The show is produced by Edemol Shine.