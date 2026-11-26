The Information and Broadcasting Ministry has called on Netflix to ensure Pakistani content is not made available in India amid the ongoing controversy over the streamer’s first Pakistani original series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo.

The ministry has reportedly asked Netflix to “honour” and adhere to its advisory dated May 8, 2025, directing all OTT platforms, media streaming services and digital intermediaries operating in India to discontinue content that originates from Pakistan.

The I&B Ministry invoked the Code of Ethics under the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, which requires OTT platforms to exercise due caution while carrying content that may affect India's sovereignty and integrity, national security, relations with foreign countries or public order.

The directive came after the ministry received several complaints and representations from film bodies about the possible release of the web series in India.

Jo Bache Hain Sang Samait Lo is scheduled to release globally on December 4. However, Netflix had not announced an India release date. The trailer was shared on Netflix’s Middle East and North Africa social media handle and not shared on Netflix India handles.

The advisory, which cited national security concerns, was issued in the aftermath of the April 22, 2025, Pahalgam terror attack that led to heightened tensions between India and Pakistan.

Netflix, in June last year, had informed the ministry that it had made no film or series originating in Pakistan available to subscribers in India.

The ministry said that Netflix "must stand by that commitment" and maintain the position it conveyed at the time.

About Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo

The trailer of Netflix’s first Pakistan original is a romantic drama based on the bestselling Urdu novel of the same name by Pakistani author Farhat Ishtiaq. The show is also being promoted internationally as All The Love Our Hearts Carry.

The series features several well-known Pakistani actors, including Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Sanam Saeed, Ahad Raza Mir, Hania Aamir, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Iqra Aziz, Maya Ali and Bilal Ashraf.

The series was commissioned through Netflix's Middle East and North Africa division and filmed across Pakistan, Italy and the United Kingdom.

AICWA’s warning to Netflix

On Thursday, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) issued a strong warning to Netflix over the Pakistani series, demanding that the streaming platform remove the show from its India catalogue before its scheduled premiere. The association also threatened to stage a 'gherao' outside Netflix's India office and launch a nationwide boycott campaign if its demand is not met.