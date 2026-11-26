At least 31 people were killed and 21 others were injured after a fuel tanker crashed and erupted into flames on a busy highway in Cairo, Egyptian authorities said. The fire engulfed more than two dozen cars and motorcycles. According to state media, the fire broke out when the fuel truck overturned. The incident happened on a ring road in Waraq, a densely populated neighbourhood in Giza, part of Greater Cairo. The highway, which circles the Egyptian capital, was blocked as the fire spread across the road.

Those injured in the incident were being treated for burns and smoke inhalation at nearby hospitals. Videos circulating on social media showed a massive fire and thick plumes of smoke rising from the highway.

Cars caught in massive blaze Rescue workers rushed to the scene, pulling people out of burning vehicles as firefighters struggled to contain the flames. Hundreds of people gathered near the accident site as emergency teams worked through the wreckage. Rescue workers rushed to the scene, pulling people out of burning vehicles as firefighters struggled to contain the flames. Hundreds of people gathered near the accident site as emergency teams worked through the wreckage.

Ahmed Sameer, who was caught in the traffic jam caused by the crash, told the Associated Press that he saw the tanker and several cars engulfed in flames. He said at least eight bodies were removed from the wrecked vehicles.

“It was a huge fire, the cars got stuck together because of the fire,” he said. “It was a shocking scene.”

Health Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar said the injured had been taken to nearby hospitals. He also said the reported death toll was preliminary, leaving open the possibility that the number of casualties could increase.

DNA tests underway to identify victims

Egyptian President Abdel Fatah al-Sisi offered condolences to the families of those killed. The public prosecutor's office said DNA testing was being carried out to establish the identities of the victims.

The crash has once again drawn attention to Egypt's road safety record, where thousands of people die in traffic accidents every year. Speeding, poor road conditions and weak enforcement of traffic regulations are among the major factors behind deadly crashes.