Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accused the Opposition of seeking to cut reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBC) for introducing quotas for Muslims in a Constitution Day op-ed published on his website on Thursday.

PM Modi further said that the Opposition was pushing an agenda that had been rejected by the framers of the Constitution.

Constitution Day marks the adoption of the statute by the Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949.

Though the PM did not name any party, the apparent reference was to the Congress.

“It is most appalling that the biggest party in the Opposition wants to reduce OBC reservation and bring Muslim reservations, something the makers of our Constitution, notably Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, were totally against,” PM Modi wrote.

Opposition has turned ‘obstructionist’: PM

The PM also accused the Opposition of turning obstructionist in parliament, writing that it “seems to have become more of an avrodh paksh (obstructionist) than a virodh paksh (opposition)” and that disrupting democratic processes “is no substitute for discharging constitutional responsibilities.”

Citing the defeat of the women’s reservation bill in parliament earlier this year, PM Modi alleged the same Opposition party had disallowed its passage and shown “disdain for constitutional values”.

“I assure the nari shakti of India that no force can prevent us from ensuring that justice is done to them,” he wrote.

In April, the government had moved Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026 aimed at enabling 33 per cent women’s reservation in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies alongside delimitation but it failed to clear the required two-thirds majority in Lok Sabha.

Those who governed for decades weakened the Constitution: Modi

PM Modi also said that those who had the opportunity to govern India for five decades had weakened the Constitution.

He noted this year marks 75 years since the First Amendment of 1951 and 50 years since the 42nd Amendment during the Emergency, which curtailed judicial review.

The First Amendment was passed by an unelected provisional parliament months before India’s first general election to “restrict fundamental freedoms” and “stifle public opposition,” the PM added.

The prime minister also exhorted young people to study the 38th and 39th Amendments to see “what a power-hungry and anti-constitutional leadership can do”.

PM Modi also cited the repeated misuse of Article 356 to dismiss elected state governments, saying one party used it “almost a hundred times” and one former prime minister had “scored a half-century in this field”.

The PM also referred to Articles 370 and 35A which had denied Jammu and Kashmir the full Constitution for over 70 years, trampling on the rights of Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), OBC communities and women until 2019.

He called the end of Maoists this year “particularly heartwarming”, and said tribal citizens could now exercise their constitutional rights without fear.

PM Modi noted that his government began marking November 26 as Constitution Day over a decade ago to deepen its connection with citizens.