With just four weeks left until the grand finale, Bigg Boss 20 is entering one of its most emotional moments. As Family Week approaches, viewers are eager to see the contestants reunite with their loved ones inside the house after being apart for two and a half months. Amid the anticipation, ScoutOP’s girlfriend, Kaashvi Hiranandani, is making headlines as she reveals a major update on whether she will take part in the special week or not.

Will Kaashvi Hiranandani visit Bigg Boss 20 during Family Week?

During a recent livestream on YouTube, Kaashvi addressed speculation about her appearance on Bigg Boss 20 during Family Week. Responding to a fan who asked whether she would visit ScoutOP in the house, she revealed that she had declined the invitation well in advance.

She said in Hindi, which translates to, "I had already declined the invitation to Family Week a long time ago. I don't want to be problematic anymore. I don't want problems. I just want to chill."

Kaashvi made it clear that she had no plans to enter the Bigg Boss 20 house and suggested that one of ScoutOP’s parents or his close friend should go in her place.

She added, “I think either one of his parents or Rohit bhai should go. That’s my opinion.”

Recalling her previous appearance on Salman Khan's show, Kaashvi said that she had earlier gone against her parents’ wishes to take part in it.

She said, “Last time, too, I went on that stage against my parents’ wishes. I told them once I got off the stage. But I still don’t want to be a part of it.”

What happened during Kaashvi Hiranandani’s previous Bigg Boss 20 appearance?

Kaashvi’s previous appearance on Bigg Boss 20 drew massive attention after she confronted her boyfriend, ScoutOP, about his growing closeness with fellow contestant Love Gill. During a Weekend Ka Vaar episode hosted by Rohit Shetty, she questioned their frequent interactions, including hugs and massages. She sarcastically asked Scout, “How is your massage parlour going, Tanmay?”

She also asked Love whether she was similarly physically affectionate with her own brothers. Turning to Scout, Kaashvi said she was uncomfortable watching him be so close to Love and questioned why he was crossing boundaries while in a relationship with her. She further alleged that Love had manipulated Scout, saying, “Usne aapko phasaya hai aur aap phas gaye.” (She trapped you, and you got trapped)

About Bigg Boss 20

Bigg Boss 20 premiered on September 6 and airs daily on Colors TV at 10:30 PM. OTT viewers can stream the episodes on JioHotstar at 9 PM. Weekend Ka Vaar episodes are telecast every Saturday and Sunday at 9 PM.