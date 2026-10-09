/Bigg Boss 20: Amrapali Dubey calls out ScoutOP’s physical closeness with Love Gill: ‘It looks dirty’

Bigg Boss 20 is grabbing attention once again after ScoutOP and Love Gill’s physical interactions sparked questions about their earlier brother-sister bond. In the latest episode, Bhojpuri actress and fellow contestant Amrapali Dubey questioned ScoutOP’s physical closeness with Gill, especially amid rumours about his relationship with Kaashvi, who is outside the house.

Amrapali Dubey questions ScoutOP’s physical closeness

In Thursday’s episode of Bigg Boss 20, the Bhojpuri actress was seen calling out the physical closeness between ScoutOP (Tanmay Singh), Yung DSA and Love Gill. Addressing the situation, Dubey said, “When he (Scout) was massaging you, with his hand inside your shirt, I told him to do it from outside.”

She further explained to Love how the situation might look dirty on national television.

She added, “There are some things that don’t look good outside. It might not matter to you or Scout, but people who have partners outside may feel bad. It looks dirty. Is this rocket science? Is it so difficult to understand? I’m speaking from that perspective.”

Kamya Punjabi reacts to ScoutOP and Love Gill’s viral video

The ex-Bigg Boss contestant and TV actress Kamya Punjabi also took a dig at the matter after a video of the incident went viral online. Taking to X, the actress pointed out the brother-sister bond between ScoutOP and Love Gill earlier and their current physical proximity. She wrote, “The transition from a ‘brother-sister’ vibe to whatever this physical proximity is between Scout and Love Gill. Boundaries need to exist, even in a reality show. What exactly is going on here? Casual fun or crossing the line? #BiggBoss20.”

ScoutOP and Yung DSA express their feelings for Love Gill

Earlier, ScoutOP and Yung DSA divided Bigg Boss viewers after revealing their growing feelings for Love Gill, even though Tanmay had repeatedly called her his sister.

The two were having a conversation in the garden area of the house. They exchanged thoughts about their developing feelings and how their attention towards their partners outside the house had been gradually decreasing. They did not openly discuss the matter; instead, they wrote on the grass. However, Bigg Boss provided subtitles, allowing viewers to follow the discussion.

When DSA asked ScoutOP, “Tera raasta badal raha hai kya?” (Is your path changing?), ScoutOP responded, “Nahi pata. Sister se pehle friend hota hai na aadmi” (Before considering her a sister, a person should first be her friend), suggesting that he sees Love as a friend before considering her a sister.

He further stated that he feels jealous when Kushal Tanwar, aka Gullu, flirts with Gill. Yung DSA also admitted that he has stopped missing his girlfriend.

After the full episode went live, their comments drew several reactions from netizens, with some questioning ScoutOP’s behaviour, particularly because he has a girlfriend outside the show.

About ScoutOP

Tanmay Singh, better known by his gaming name ScoutOP, is a prominent Indian esports player, content creator, and gaming streamer. He rose to fame in the Indian gaming community through PUBG Mobile and Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI).

He is known for his aggressive entry-fragging, fast reflexes, and signature 4x/6x scope-spray accuracy. He has represented top Indian esports organisations such as Team IND, Fnatic, SouL and Orange Rock. He is also the owner and co-founder of Team XSpark, which won the 2024 Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) championship.