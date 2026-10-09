/Bigg Boss 20: Kanika Mann and Love Gill get into intense clash over weekly ration task

Bigg Boss 20 is getting more intense with each passing day. In Thursday’s episode, viewers saw a heated catfight between Hindi television actress Kanika Mann and Punjabi artist Love Gill during the captaincy and weekly ration task. Their fiery exchange quickly grabbed attention online, with fans divided over the contestants’ confrontation.

Kanika Mann vs Love Gill

The captaincy and weekly ration task in Bigg Boss 20 reached a tense point when the housemates and viewers witnessed a heated face-off between Kanika Mann and Love Gill.

Love Gill was among the contestants competing to become the next captain. In the task, she took 33 items, including almost all the remaining food in the living room, to gain an advantage in the captaincy race. Everyone in the house, except her friends, turned against her and called her selfish. Meanwhile, Kanika Mann joined the conversation and stood up for the rest of the housemates.

Mann argued that everyone in the house needed to eat and questioned how Love could be so self-centred about the group’s food supply. During the heated exchange, Kanika lashed out with a remark targeting Love’s appearance and manner of speaking, saying, “Nalayak kahi ki. Na Bolna aata hai na dikhti hai dhang ki” (You good-for-nothing. You neither know how to talk nor look decent).

Love Gill defended her gameplay and choice to prioritise her captaincy task advantage over the house's collective food supply. She stated, "Task toh 100% dungi hi na" (meaning she will give 100% effort to the task).

What's the captaincy and ration task all about?

The captaincy and ration task involved contestants in the captaincy race, who were given three minutes to collect ration items from the living area and move them to the storeroom. The contestant who collected the most ration bags would earn a special advantage in the captaincy battle. Yung DSA went first, followed by Aasif Khan and Love Gill, who collected 33 items and left fewer items for the others.

Arishfa Khan then collected the remaining bags and placed them in the storeroom, leaving the house with no ration for the week.

About Bigg Boss 20

Bigg Boss 20 premiered on September 6, 2026, with Salman Khan returning as host for his seventeenth consecutive season. So far, Rohed Khan, Isha Rikhi and Rhiti Tiwari have been eliminated from the house.