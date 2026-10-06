Is Qazi Touqeer out of Bigg Boss 20? His team issues statement

Has Qazi Touqeer been eliminated from Bigg Boss 20? One of the most popular contestants of this season has been facing health issues while participating in the reality show. His health particularly raised concerns after reports claimed that the singer had contracted dengue and was taken out of the house for treatment. Many speculated that Qazi may have been eliminated from the show owing to his health.

His team has now clarified the situation, saying Qazi has been dealing with a fever and low energy but continues to remain inside the Bigg Boss house and has not been eliminated. The clarification came through a statement posted on his official Instagram account.



Qazi Touqeer is still inside Bigg Boss 20 house despite bad health

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Qazi has reportedly been suffering from a fever for the past few days. While he has been taking rest whenever possible, the singer has continued to take part in the house activities when his health permits.

"A heartfelt update for the Qazi family. Our rockstar Qazi has been dealing with fever for the past few days inside the Bigg Boss house and has been taking some much-needed rest whenever he gets the chance. Recently, he was feeling a little low on energy and was taken to the medical room, where he was examined by the doctor. He continues to be inside the Bigg Boss house, and we remain in touch with the BB team regarding his well-being. Even while taking it a little easy, Qazi continues to participate, entertain everyone and bring his infectious positivity to the house. That's our rockstar," the statement read .



Qazi’s team urges fans not to panic



Qazi's team has also appealed to fans to remain calm instead of relying on unverified reports. They assured viewers that further updates would be shared if necessary.

"We request everyone to stay calm, keep faith and continue showering Qazi with your love, prayers and positive energy. We'll keep you updated, and once he's feeling completely back to himself, we know our most energetic Rockstar will be back with his full aura and unstoppable energy! Until then, keep supporting him and keep the love coming. Rest. Recover. And roar back, Rockstar! We're all with you. Team Qazi," the statement concluded.

Dengue reports have not been confirmed



Speculation surrounding Qazi Touqeer’s health peaked following reports claiming he had contracted dengue and was removed from the Bigg Boss 20 set to receive necessary treatment. However, his official team has refuted any diagnosis of dengue. In their statement, they clarified that while Qazi experienced fever, low energy, and underwent a routine medical check-up, he has neither left the house nor tested positive for dengue.

Qazi’s stint at Bigg Boss 20