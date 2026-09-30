/Bigg Boss 20: Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi pens emotional note after Weekend Ka Vaar eviction

Isha Rikhi’s Bigg Boss 20 journey has come to an end. During the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode, the Punjabi actress was evicted after receiving fewer votes than her fellow housemate, Yung DSA. Amid the buzz surrounding her divorce from Indian rapper Badshah, Rikhi entered the house and stayed for nearly three weeks.

Shortly after her exit, the Punjabi actress took to social media to express gratitude to her fans for the immense love and support they showered on her throughout her journey.

Isha Rikhi pens a heartfelt note amid Bigg Boss 20 exit

Add WION as a Preferred Source

On Wednesday(May 30), Rikhi took to Instagram to share an emotional note, thanking her fans and supporters for backing her throughout her Bigg Boss 20 journey. Acknowledging a journey filled with a mix of emotions, Rikhi wrote, "Three weeks inside the Bigg Boss house, three weeks of so many emotions, experiences, challenges, laughter, tears, and memories I’ll carry with me forever."

She continued, "Coming back has made me realise just how much your love and support mean to me. Thank you to every single person who stood by me, believed in me, cheered for me, and even to those who didn’t support me. I’m grateful for every opinion, every message, and every person who was a part of this journey in some way.”

“The last few weeks were not easy for me. I had my emotional breakdowns, moments where I struggled to express myself, and moments where I probably didn’t come across the way I wanted to,” Isha continued.

She added, “I know I may have disappointed some of you, and if I did, I’m genuinely sorry. I’m still processing everything, understanding myself better, and taking this whole experience as a learning opportunity. But one thing I want you all to know is that I felt your love, even when I couldn’t express myself much. And that means more to me than I can put into words."

Concluding her note, Isha thanked her fans for understanding and supporting her. She wrote, "Thank you for standing by me, for understanding me, and for continuing to support me. I’m truly, truly grateful."

About Isha Rikhi

Isha Rikhi is an Indian actress and model known for her work in Punjabi cinema. Born in Chandigarh, Rikhi began her professional journey as a model before moving into acting. She made her acting debut with Jatt and Juliet in 2012 and was later seen in the Punjabi film Jatt Boys Putt Jattan De, starring alongside Sippy Gill. She went on to star in several films, including Mere Yaar Kaminey, What the Jatt, Ardaas, and more.

In 2018, the actress made her Bollywood debut in Jayesh Pradhan's Nawabzaade, alongside Raghav Juyal, Punit Pathak, and Dharmesh Yelande. She then went on to feature in several music videos like “BA Fail”, “Ikk Saal”, and “Hero”, among others. She was also seen in Badshah's song "Bamb".

Isha tied the knot with Badshah in an intimate ceremony in March 2026. Five months later, she announced her divorce from the rapper.

About Bigg Boss 20

Bigg Boss 20 premiered on September 6, 2026, with Salman Khan returning as host for his seventeenth consecutive season. So far, Rohed Khan and Isha Rikhi have been eliminated from the Bigg Boss 20 house.