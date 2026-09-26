/Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan calls out Rhiti Tiwari for 'worst diss ever' against Uditi Singh

The third Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss 20 is all set to deliver high-octane drama on September 26 as host Salman Khan takes centre stage to address the week's biggest controversies. The focus will be on the recent diss battle task, where tensions between Rhiti Tiwari and Uditi Singh escalated after Manoj Tiwari's daughter crossed the line with derogatory remarks about her co-housemate.

Salman Khan schools Rhiti Tiwari

After Friday's episode aired, the makers dropped a promo for the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar, which shows Khan expected to school Manoj Tiwari's daughter, Rhiti, for her recent derogatory remark about her co-housemate, Uditi Singh.

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While addressing the issue, Khan questions her about her behaviour and asks whether she is actually jealous of Qazi Touqeer.

To this, Tiwari responds, "Jealous toh nahi hoon sir, mujhe toh as a insaan nahi pasand hai woh (I'm not jealous, sir; I just don't like him as a person).”

Khan then continued to make Rhiti understand that it was the worst diss ever and that she had gone off track. The host said, “Rhiti, it was the worst diss ever. You have to show respect within limits. Your language is going somewhere else.”

He further called out everyone in Rhiti’s team, including Scout OP, Love Gill, Aamrapali Dubey, Aasif Khan, and Young DSA, for laughing and failing to stop the disrespect. “And everyone was laughing. Where is your sense? You were making fun of her, and she was making fun of you. Was it not your duty to stop it right there?" Salman Khan questioned the other members of the Bigg Boss 20 house.

Pointing out at the Panchayat fame, Aasif Khan, Salman said, “Kahan Gayi Aasif aapki akal, agar ye diss aapki behan par hota toh kya aap kar dete iss tarah ka diss (If this diss had been directed at your sister, would you have allowed it to happen?).”

What happened in Bigg Boss 20's Diss Battle?

In the previous week, the Bigg Boss 20 house erupted into a massive controversy following a rap-based diss battle task between Team Qazi and Team YUNG DSA. During the challenge, contestant Rhiti Tiwari was set against Uditi Singh, who stepped back, prompting Qazi to step forward in her place and become her voice.

As the task got underway, Tiwari started making abusive and sexual remarks against TV actress and singer Qazi Touqeer, which quickly turned a standard roast into an intense personal feud. While performing her rap, Rhiti used derogatory slang and a sexual slur, triggering several housemates, including Qazi, who became furious.

About Bigg Boss 20

Hosted by Salman Khan, the reality show features 16 celebrities who compete for survival through strategic gameplay. In the latest Weekend Ka Vaar, Austrian actor and model Rohed Khan was eliminated. This week, Yung DSA and Isha Rikhi have been nominated for eviction, and both have lost their second lives.