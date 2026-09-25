/Bigg Boss 20: Qazi Touqeer confronts Rhiti Tiwari after heated diss battle, addresses Manoj Tiwari

Bigg Boss 20 has been witnessing plenty of heated exchanges between contestants, with the latest captaincy task taking the tension a step further. A diss battle between the housemates turned personal after remarks involving Rhiti Tiwari, Qazi Touqeer and Uditi Singh sparked a confrontation inside the house.

What happened during the Bigg Boss 20 diss battle?

The latest captaincy task in Bigg Boss 20 turned tense when contestants took part in a diss battle. The task was meant to have members of opposing teams take digs at each other, but the exchange involving Rhiti Tiwari and Uditi Singh soon became more personal. During the face-off, contestant Uditi Singh opted out of performing her round directly and asked Qazi Touqeer to rap on her behalf. When it was Rhiti Tiwari’s (daughter of actor-politician Manoj Tiwari) turn to diss Uditi, she allegedly hurled derogatory slurs and highly offensive, objectifying remarks.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Uditi broke down in tears, prompting an aggressive reaction from Qazi. He confronted Rhiti fiercely, slamming her for crossing the line of a "roast" and using abusive language against a woman. The clash turned physically intense as Qazi began throwing his jacket, banging tables, and yelling at Rhiti to "shut up". The fight worsened when Uditi retaliated by hurling severe personal insults back at Rhiti, calling her an "ugly fatso" and a "drug addict.

Later, Qazi looked straight into the camera and addressed Rhiti's father directly, saying, "This is for you, Manoj Tiwari ji... look at your daughter... this is not done," expressing his disappointment over her upbringing and conduct. The house was left completely divided over who crossed the line. While Yung DSA's team (which included Rhiti) technically won the diss battle to become captaincy contenders, the house later faced a rejection task. Amidst all the chaos, legendary boxer Mary Kom ultimately emerged as the new captain of the house.

Netizens react to Qazi Touqeer and Rhiti Tiwari's diss battle

Soon the internet was flooded social media platforms to give their views over the diss battle between in Qazi and Rhiti in the reality show. One user wrote, "these 3 are so like omg isha girl qazi had every right to get mad at Rhiti's diss because it crossed a line and questioned him and uditi these are the same people that’d go insane if it happened to them."

Another user wrote, "This Rhiti is so pathetic like the language she is using disgusting. It's really tough to tolerate this woman is screen ngl. And glad Uditi stood for herself and Qazi called out this low behavious and to other team pls stop with this girl vs girl fgs."

"There’s clear hate and envy in her eyes for Uditi and Qazi.. Her diss was more a beep fest than a diss.. to rhyme jhooti, she literally said ‘m****i’ how cheap !!! #QaziTouqeer gave it back to her later The only person to take stand! What was Scout laughing about? #BiggBoss20", wrote the third user.