/Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan hits back at trolls after Katrina Kaif faces post-pregnancy body-shaming

Following the widespread trolling Katrina Kaif faced over her post-pregnancy appearance, Salman Khan slammed those targeting women for their weight and looks. During his latest appearance on Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar, the actor-host spoke out against personal attacks on celebrities.

Katrina recently stepped out with her husband Vicky Kaushal for the Ganpati celebrations in Mumbai. The couple's appearance became a talking point online, with several users commenting on Katrina's body and weight after she became a mother.

Although Salman did not mention Katrina by name, fans connected his comments about women being trolled to the criticism aimed at his former co-star.

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Salman Khan on trolls

During the episode, he said, "Why do you troll somebody who gets pregnant? Pregnant hone ke baad everyone puts on weight. Jab woh picture mein wapas ajayengi, woh fit ajayengi." (Why do you troll somebody who gets pregnant? Everyone puts on weight after pregnancy. When she returns to films, she will get fit again.)

He further suggested that women should be free to spend time with their families after having children instead of being pressured to immediately return to their pre-pregnancy appearance.

Katrina and Vicky welcomed their son Vihaan in November 2025.

Fans react to Salman Khan's remarks on Katrina

As soon as the episode came out, fans flooded social media with reactions.

One user wrote, "I know Salman Khan is defending Katrina Kaif here but I just can’t prove it. Salman being Salman is what makes Bigg Boss special."

"#SalmanKhan took a stand for all those people who body shame for looks, professions, body weight, age shaming. Katrina was being trolled for her look post pregnancy he also said on this 'kisi ke maa banne par' sabko ek saath bajaa diya. #BiggBoss20 aaj band bajegi sabki," another fan wrote.

A third fan added, "Salman indirectly addressing the criticism against Katrina here."

"OMG, Salman literally said, “Pregnant thi toh weight gain kar liya, wapas movies mein aayegi toh fit ho jayegi. She wanted to spend time with her family. He’s literally taking a stand for Katrina," wrote another user.