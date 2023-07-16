Katrina Kaif turns 40: Tracing diva's journey in Bollywood

Katrina Kaif is one of the most desirable, bankable, and successful actors in Bollywood. Kaif's journey to stardom has not been easy at all; due to her language barrier and British accent, she has received huge criticism. Despite all of this, Kaif overcame every obstacle and is now one of the prominent actresses in Indian cinema.



Katrina started her career as a model in the early 2000s, she went on to star in several highly acclaimed and popular films, including Tiger Franchise, Rajneeti, Singh Is Kinng, and Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani to count a few. In addition to her acting, Katrina has won over the audience with her captivating beauty and dancing prowess. Today, Katrina turned 40. To celebrate her big day, let's look back at her time in Bollywood, her top hits, and much more.

Started her journey as a model

Born in Hong Kong, Katrina started her career as a model after she won a beauty pageant in Hawaii at the age of 14. She worked as a fashion model in the early years of her career.

Flop debut

Kaif made her Bollywood debut with the 2003 movie Boom, alongside megastars Amitabh Bachchan and Jackie Shroff. The movie terribly tanked at the box office and was bashed by critics as well.



A little struggle

After she made her debut that went unnoticed, Katrina had some hard days finding her next project because of her British accent. However, Katrina fought through, worked hard, and won. The Hindustan Times reported that after Boom's release, Kaif was written off due to her poor Hindi and thick British accent as a result, filmmakers were hesitant to cast her in their films.



The first real step in Bollywood

While Katrina was doing great as a model and was endorsing big brands, she was still waiting for a big shot in Bollywood, which she got with Salman Khan's Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? Directed by ace director David Dhawan, the film was successful, and Kaif received the Stardust Award for Breakthrough Performance—Female.



Katrina and Akshay - the blockbuster pair

In 2006, Katrina starred alongside Akshay Kumar in Raj Kanwar's Humko Deewana Kar Gaye. The film was unsuccessful at the box office, but it marked the first collaboration between Akshay and Katrina. The dynamic duo went on to star in a number of films like Namastey London, Welcome, Singh is Kinng, and De Dana Dan, all of which proved to be super hits at the box office.



Top hits

Katrina has been one of the highest-paid actresses in Bollywood. In her career of 20 years, She has been part of many blockbuster movies like Singh Is Kinng, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani Raajneeti, Welcome, and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.



Her other commercially successful projects that have been ranked as some of the highest-grossing Indian films are Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Dhoom 3 (2013), Jab Tak Hain Jaan (2012), and Bang Bang! (2014).

Katrina and her dance moves

Apart from acting, Katrina has always stunned the audience with her stunning dancing skills. Time and again, she has swooned the hearts of her fans with her sultry yet terrific dance moves, whether it was her mind-boggling performance in the song ''Kamli'' of Aamir Khan's Dhoom 3 or her sensational dance in ''Sheila Ki Jawani''.



Entrepreneur

Katrina is also an entrepreneur and owns a cosmetic brand named Kay Beauty which she started in the year 2019. She launched her brand in partnership with Nykaa, an online shopping site. And within a short span of just 3 years, the make-up line has become the fastest-growing beauty brand in India.

