/Can AI data centres run without water? Nvidia introduces near-zero-water cooling technology

NVIDIA has unveiled a near-zero-water cooling system for AI data centres. Using a closed-loop liquid cooling design, the technology recirculates coolant instead of consuming water, reducing energy use, operating costs and dependence on traditional cooling towers.
NVIDIA has launched a new cooling approach for AI data centres that could bring water usage close to zero, making high-performance AI computing more efficient without adding pressure on local water resources. The approach has been part of Nvidia's latest Rubin-generation infrastructure, which uses a fully liquid-cooled design that separates the old air cooling method, significantly cutting dependency on water-based cooling methods.
NVIDIA’s cooling system removes heat directly from chips using liquid flowing through sealed cold plates. The coolant absorbs heat and circulates in a closed-loop system, allowing it to be reused continuously rather than consumed. According to Nvidia, this approach reduces reliance on cooling towers and fan-heavy infrastructure, helping data centres cut energy use and water consumption. A major advantage is its higher operating temperature, with the cooling liquid safely running at up to 45°C (113°F). NVIDIA also claimed that this improves overall efficiency by reducing the need for energy-intensive cooling equipment while maintaining reliable performance.
Explaining the design, Nvidia said, “Hot tubs sit at about 38 to 40 degrees Celsius, warm enough that most people can only soak for about 15 minutes. NVIDIA’s newest AI servers can run their cooling liquid even hotter — up to 45 degrees Celsius, or 113 degrees Fahrenheit.” NVIDIA also said its DSX AI factory reference design is built around a fully closed-loop liquid cooling system that continuously recirculates coolant, eliminating the need for fresh water during routine operations. The company noted that, under suitable environmental conditions, water consumption could be reduced to almost zero, particularly in areas where dry-cooling systems can dissipate heat for most of the year. “The NVIDIA DSX reference design for AI factories has zero water consumption — we have eliminated massive amounts of power usage and pretty much all water usage,” said Ali Heydari, director of data centre cooling and infrastructure at Nvidia, adding that, in limited cases, based on climate conditions, additional cooling systems will be required for short intervals.
According to NVIDIA, the shift to liquid cooling and the ability to operate at higher temperatures can help data centre operators lower energy usage and reduce long-term operating expenses. However, despite Nvidia's vision of a nearly water-free AI infrastructure, today's cloud computing facilities continue to consume substantial amounts of water.
Amazon recently disclosed that its global data centres used about 2.5 billion gallons (approximately 9.46 billion litres) of water in a year. The company said this amount is roughly equivalent to around 5 per cent of the annual water consumption of the Seattle metropolitan area, where Amazon is headquartered. Amazon added that water usage varies significantly based on local climate conditions, cooling technologies and the locations of its facilities, although efficiency improvements have helped optimise consumption.