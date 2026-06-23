/Can AI data centres run without water? Nvidia introduces near-zero-water cooling technology

Explaining the design, Nvidia said, “Hot tubs sit at about 38 to 40 degrees Celsius, warm enough that most people can only soak for about 15 minutes. NVIDIA’s newest AI servers can run their cooling liquid even hotter — up to 45 degrees Celsius, or 113 degrees Fahrenheit.” NVIDIA also said its DSX AI factory reference design is built around a fully closed-loop liquid cooling system that continuously recirculates coolant, eliminating the need for fresh water during routine operations. The company noted that, under suitable environmental conditions, water consumption could be reduced to almost zero, particularly in areas where dry-cooling systems can dissipate heat for most of the year. “The NVIDIA DSX reference design for AI factories has zero water consumption — we have eliminated massive amounts of power usage and pretty much all water usage,” said Ali Heydari, director of data centre cooling and infrastructure at Nvidia, adding that, in limited cases, based on climate conditions, additional cooling systems will be required for short intervals.