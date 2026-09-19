/Khushbu Sundar defends Katrina Kaif amid postpartum weight gain trolls, says ‘We women are not answerable’

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif is facing criticism and online trolling over changes in her physical appearance following the birth of her baby boy. The actress has kept her motherhood journey private, but recently her appearance at one of the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities sparked a wider debate online about the unrealistic expectations placed on women after childbirth. Raising her voice on the topic, actor-politician Khushbu Sundar stepped forward in Kaif's defence and highlighted the differences women's bodies go through following pregnancy.

Khushbu Sundar slams Katrina Kaif's trolls

Taking to X and Instagram, Khushbu Sundar posted a long note on her official account, questioning online trolls about why a woman's body is always treated like a public announcement.

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She pens her thoughts and sheds light on the difference society has created between men's and women's appearances. Sundar wrote, "A man goes bald; he is 'distinguished.' A man develops a 40-inch waist; nobody asks what happened to his 'prime.' A man grows grey or completely white hair; suddenly, he is 'salt-and-pepper handsome,' 'mature,' 'charismatic.'"

"When a man ages, he is allowed to become more attractive with experience. But a woman ages, and suddenly every wrinkle, every kilo, every grey hair and every change in her body becomes a subject for public debate," the actor-politician added.

Explaining the life scenario of a woman after she gives birth to a child, Sundar wrote, "When a woman gives birth to a child, she goes through a rebirth of her own. The hormonal, physical, emotional, and psychological changes are immense. Her body has carried, nurtured and brought another life into this world. Yet instead of celebrating what she has been through, we scrutinise how she looks afterwards."

'Katrina Kaif was, is and will always be beautiful'

Sundar's note further mentions Katrina Kaif and the recent online trolls around her. It read, "#KatrinaKaif was, is and will always be beautiful. As someone who has personally experienced the changes that come with motherhood and body transformation, I understand this journey deeply. I know what it feels like to be judged for your body. When I was heavier, I was ridiculed and even used to depict women who were supposedly 'obese and ugly.' Today, after losing weight, I am asked, or rather, society has confirmed that I am on injection doses. How many of these people from society have paid for me to procure these injections? Apparently, society will always find something to say, whatever a woman looks like, whatever she does and whatever stage of life she is in."

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Concluding her post, the actress wrote that women aren’t answerable to ‘every damn man’ who thinks he can define women. "We women are not answerable to every damn man who thinks he has the right to describe, dissect or define us. Katrina, you have always lived your life on your terms, with dignity, grace and self-respect. Continue to do exactly that."

The recent wave of appearance-based trolling around Katrina Kaif started in late August, when the actress, along with her husband, Vicky Kaushal, made a rare appearance at a star-studded Ganpati celebration in Mumbai.