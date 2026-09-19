/Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan hits back at trolls over age, weight and appearance

Salman Khan has been closely associated with Bigg Boss for years, returning as the face of the Hindi reality show season after season. The latest Weekend Ka Vaar of season 20, however, saw Salman turn his attention beyond the contestants as he addressed the culture of online trolling. Responding to comments about his age, weight and appearance, the actor removed his hat and jacket on stage and questioned why people feel the need to troll others.

Salman Khan addresses trolling on Bigg Boss 20

Salman Khan used the latest Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar episode to address the culture of online trolling and the personal comments frequently directed at celebrities. The actor's remarks came while discussing contestant ScoutOP, who had previously encouraged his gaming community to criticise Salman if they felt he said something wrong. Scout appeared apologetic when Salman brought up the issue during the episode.

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He said, “What do you want to troll? And why do you want to troll? What is the mentality? It has happened with me too. Bhai mota ho gaya hai (He has become fat) Kar lo na troll ye lo (Now come troll me)… (removes his hat, then his jacket) Kar lo trolling (Come troll me).” The discussion comes at a time when Katrina Kaif has also faced social media trolling over her appearance after becoming a mother

Internet reacts to Salman Khan's challenge to trolls

Fans took to social media reacting to Salman Khan calling out trolls for body shaming. One user wrote, “Yesss!! The OG SALMAN KHAN is back. Aaj toh maaza aa jayega!! I knew ye 'khatam kardo' cheez pe baate jarur hongi.”

Another user wrote, “Welcome back Salman Khan.”

"Salman Khan on fire mood", wrote the third user.