/Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan breaks silence on 'boring' casting backlash

Bigg Boss 20 has drawn mixed reactions. While loyalists have been loving the new season of the reality show, others have criticised the makers, citing that the casting of Bigg Boss 20 is ‘boring’ due to the lack of popular faces in the house. Now, in the recent episode, host Salman Khan has addressed the criticism surrounding the show’s casting.

Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 20 contestant line-up



During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman asked contestant Amrapali Dubey if she felt anything was lacking in the Bigg Boss 20 house. Amrapali denied it. Salman then said, "Humne socha chaanth chaanth ke contestants laayenge lekin kabhi kabhi humare selection mein Kami padh jaati hai. Aur usmein jab aap bolte ho ki koi kami-naa toh Hume lagta hai ek ya do kamina toh hoga hi ghar mein naa (We thought we would carefully select the contestants, but sometimes there are shortcomings in our selection. And when you say that there are no shortcomings, we feel there has to be one or two problematic people in the house, right?)."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

He further told the contestants that it was a privilege for him to host contestants like them and sarcastically said, "Aap logon ki duaon ki wajah se, contribution ki wajah se aur rules ke ulanghano ki wajah se, aapke badtameezi ki wajah se, emotions aur task ki wajah se aur gaaliyan ko hum kaat dete hain; aap mera naam zarur roshan karoge (Because of your prayers, your contribution, your violations of the rules, your misbehaviour, your emotions and the tasks, and because we cut out the abuses, you will definitely make me proud)."

Bigg Boss 20 contestants

This year, a mixed bag of contestants entered the show, including actors such as Mahhi Vij, Aasif Khan, Aman Gandhi and Amrapali Dubey; singers such as Qazi Touqeer, Rhiti Tiwari and Yung DSA; YouTuber ScoutOP; content creator Arishfa Khan; and sports personality Mary Kom. While the contestants are all well-known faces, certain members of the audience were not very happy with the line-up.

However, the first week of the show has kept fans hooked to their screens.

About Bigg Boss 20



Hosted by Salman Khan, the season premiered on September 6 with 16 contestants entering the house and instantly dominating headlines. This year's key twist gives housemates two lives to survive nominations—a safety net that actor Uditi Singh partially lost during the Weekend Ka Vaar after receiving the lowest audience votes. Meanwhile, Kanika Mann lost her vardaan earlier in the week when house captain Yung DSA stripped it from her.