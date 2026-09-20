/Salman Khan fakes chest pain on Bigg Boss 20, leaves housemates and fans worried: Here's why he did it

Last night on Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan took a jibe at online trolls over his physical appearance. At the end of the episode, Khan was seen experiencing chest pain, which left the housemates and viewers concerned. Later, when the promo for the upcoming episode went live, showing the actor lying on stage, holding his chest and calling for a doctor, several netizens expressed concern about his health. Hours later, the Bollywood superstar clarified his health status.

Salman Khan addresses health fears amid Bigg Boss 20 promo

During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode on September 19, Salman Khan was seen placing his hand on his chest while interacting with the contestants. The moment was later featured in a promo, leaving several viewers concerned about the actor’s health. However, Khan later addressed the speculation on Instagram, assuring fans that he was fine and that the motive behind the act was to teach someone a lesson.

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Salman Khan's Instagram story Photograph: (Instagram)

Khan wrote, "Nothing is wrong with my health, by the grace of God; the Bigg Boss promo should not have been cut the way it was."

Khan further revealed that he portrayed the pain to make Qazi Touqeer understand why turning someone’s health into entertainment was inappropriate. “It totally defeats the purpose and looks like I am doing the same thing that Qazi was doing in the house; the pain was only to show Qazi that what he did was wrong because he used his health for entertainment, especially when the 15 people in the house were unaware that he was acting and were getting worried about his health,” he wrote.

The Ek Tha Tiger actor also apologised for the way the promo was cut and for leaving his fans concerned. Khan wrote, "Sorry about the way the promo was cut. I guess it's the format they use to promote the shows. I apologise on their behalf."

Also Read: Khushbu Sundar defends Katrina Kaif amid postpartum weight gain trolls

Salman Khan takes off his shirt

In the episode, Salman Khan also lost his temper and slammed online trolls for body-shaming, age-shaming, and personally abusing him, other celebrities, and their families. In the heat of the moment, Khan removed his hat, jacket, and T-shirt in response to trolls who had been commenting harshly commenting on his age, haircut, and weight.

Khan stated, "First, look at yourself. Then comment on others. Look at your parents' health and your own health.” All the housemates gave their host a standing ovation and cheered him for taking a stand on the issue.

He also offered support to Katrina Kaif, who has been facing online trolling over her post-pregnancy weight gain. The two have a history together and have starred in several movies, including Ek Tha Tiger, Maine Pyaar Kyu Kiya, and Partner.