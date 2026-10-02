/Bigg Boss 20: Is Rhiti Tiwari eliminated from Salman Khan's show? Netizens speculate secret room twist

Bigg Boss 20 has taken an unexpected turn after the makers announced a mid-week eviction, surprising contestants and viewers. In Thursday's episode, Bigg Boss gave Yung, Mahhi Vij, and Uditi Singh the power to decide a housemate's fate, and they chose Rhiti Tiwari for a midweek eviction. However, the episode didn't show her actual exit, leaving viewers wondering whether she was really evicted or would be sent to the secret room.

Has Rhiti Tiwari been eliminated from Bigg Boss 20?

In the latest episode, which aired on Thursday, the twentieth season of the popular reality TV show took a shocking turn as Bigg Boss handed a major decision to the contestants competing in the captaincy task, Mahhi Vij, Yung DSA and Uditi Singh. The trio was called to the confession room, where Bigg Boss asked them to name the nominated contestant they believed had contributed the least to the game.

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At first, Mahhi chose Mary Kom’s name, and Yung DSA chose Aman Gandhi; however, Uditi Singh stuck with Rhiti Tiwari, saying that she isn't contributing to the game and only sings without doing anything else. The other two later agreed with her decision and changed their choice to Rhiti for the mid-week eviction.

However, the episode ended with viewers speculating whether Rhiti had actually been evicted or not, as the makers did not show a clip of her exit. As a result, netizens speculated whether she had been sent to a secret room.

Fans' reaction

One netizen reacted, "That means this week has a double elimination." Another user claimed that she was going to the secret room, writing, "Secret room." One user wrote, "Secret room with wildcards?" Another said the other contestant should have been given another chance to prove herself. The comment read, "She started improving herself and made a good song today on Qazi. She should have been given a chance. Instead, they selected a person who has two lives and left the rest to the audience to decide whom they wanted to eliminate."

Salman Khan schools Rhiti Tiwari

Last week, Rhiti Tiwari was schooled by host Salman Khan for making a derogatory remark about her fellow housemate, Uditi Singh. The incident followed a rap-based diss battle task between Team Qazi and Team YUNG DSA. During the challenge, contestant Rhiti Tiwari was paired against Uditi Singh, who stepped back, prompting Qazi to step in for her and speak on her behalf.

As the task got underway, Tiwari started making abusive and sexual remarks against TV actress and singer Qazi Touqeer, which quickly turned a standard roast into an intense personal feud. While performing her rap, Rhiti used derogatory slang and a sexual slur, triggering several housemates, including Qazi, who became furious.

Days after the backlash, Manoj Tiwari stepped forward to support his daughter and said, “It's Bigg Boss; let the kids have fun. People are also writing on social media that I sent her on the show using my influence. I didn't even know that she was going to Bigg Boss.”

About Bigg Boss 20

Bigg Boss 20 premiered on September 6, 2026, with Salman Khan returning as host for his seventeenth consecutive season. So far, Rohed Khan and Isha Rikhi have been eliminated from the Bigg Boss 20 house.