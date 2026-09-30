/Bigg Boss 20: Manoj Tiwari reacts to Rhiti Tiwari's controversy with Uditi Singh and Qazi Touqeer- 'Let the kids play'

In the previous week, Rhiti Tiwari, daughter of actor-politician Manoj Tiwari, faced severe criticism inside and outside the Bigg Boss 20 house for making a derogatory comment about her fellow housemate, Uditi Singh. During Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan questioned Tiwari about her behaviour and schooled her for using inappropriate language in a diss battle. Now, her father has broken his silence on the heated controversy.

Manoj Tiwari reacts to Rhiti Tiwari's controversy with Uditi Singh

Days after the controversy, Tiwari has now reacted to the backlash surrounding his daughter. During a recent media interaction, the actor-politician shed light on the recent criticism involving his daughter, Rhiti Tiwari. Tiwari said, “It's Bigg Boss; let the kids have fun. People are also writing on social media that I sent her on the show using my influence. I didn't even know that she was going to Bigg Boss.”

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He continued, saying that Bigg Boss is a game and that incidents like this happen, and it should not cause anyone distress. the politician stated, "Bigg Boss is a game; something or another happens for 24 hours. No one should be disturbed after watching it; no one should get worried. I have also been in Bigg Boss; it is a game. Enjoy it."

Rhiti Tiwari and Uditi Singh's controversy

In the previous week, the Bigg Boss 20 house erupted into controversy following a rap-based diss-battle task between team Qazi and team YUNG DSA. During the challenge, contestant Rhiti was set against Uditi Singh, who stepped back, prompting Qazi to step forward in her place and become her voice.

As the task got underway, Tiwari started making abusive and sexual remarks against TV actress and singer Qazi Touqeer, which quickly turned a standard roast into an intense personal feud. While performing her rap, Rhiti used derogatory slang and a sexual slur, triggering several housemates, including Qazi, who became furious.

About Bigg Boss 20

Hosted by Salman Khan, the reality show began with 16 celebrities entering the house to compete for survival through strategic gameplay. In the latest Weekend Ka Vaar, Isha Rikhi became the second contestant to leave the house. During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode on September 27, host Salman Khan announced that the Punjabi actress had been eliminated. Isha was in the eviction zone this week alongside Yung DSA.