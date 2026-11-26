Air Marshal DP Hirani, Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (Policy, Perspective Plans and Force Development), speaking at the third edition of Defence Partnership Days 2026, in association with WION Defence Pulse on Thursday, stressed the need to build indigenous defence capability and self-reliance (atmanirbharta) in India by turning budgets and policy into timely, real-world military systems, with Indian industry, startups, and academia acting as early development partners rather than just end suppliers.



"The broader message is that funding, predictable demand and fair allocation of commercial risk are not together. A budgetary provision becomes a capability only when it is converted into timely contracts, products and services. This is a system in which defence forces articulate operational problems, DRDO undertake high-risk and mission-oriented research, universities and research institutions contribute fundamental science and specialised expertise, and public and private industries convert technologies into reliable products at scale," he said.



"As unmanned systems become more widely available, we will require layered methods to detect, classify, disrupt and, where necessary, defeat hostile systems. These methods include electronic, kinetic and directed energy options, depending on the threat and the operational context," Air Marshal Hirani said.



"A third area is the information and cognitive environment. AI-generated content, effects, and coordinated influence activities can affect trust, public perception and decision-making. AI should therefore augment professional judgement, not replace commands and policies," he added.



He also spelt out three connected actions for advanced capabilities, technological resilience and a stronger domestic industrial base, for which an executive plan or an action plan is needed. "First, requirements must be based on an informed assessment of threats, operational scenarios, existing capability and available resources. They must also provide industry with sufficient clear, stable demand signals. Second, make industry development partner not merely a supplier at the end of the process," he said.



"The services and technical agencies should engage Indian companies, startups and academia early. Agree on the development pathways. Clarify intellectual property arrangements and provide access to testing and evaluation facilities. And mind you, all this is going on as I speak. A lot is happening. Third, ensure a disciplined implementation," he added.