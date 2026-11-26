If you think you are a great catch but still can’t seem to escape the single life, blame your good traits. A new study suggests that your best qualities might be holding you back when it comes to relationships. People who aren’t manipulative or calculating are far less likely to be in a relationship. On top of that, if you are creative and curious, that also puts you near the bottom of the dating ladder. Before you lose all hope in romance, there is a silver lining: textbook "red flags" - narcissists, unempathetic psychopaths, and people who refuse to compromise - still have a tough time finding someone.

Published in the Journal of Personality, the study done in Germany lists seven traits commonly identified in single people. Participants were asked to rate themselves on their "Big Five" traits (Openness, Extraversion, Neuroticism, Conscientiousness, and Agreeableness) as well as the "Dark Triad" traits (Narcissism, Machiavellianism, and Psychopathy). They also stated their relationship status, and the results found a clear link with certain traits.

Those curious about new experiences found themselves mostly single. Those with higher levels of psychopathy and certain forms of narcissism were also alone. It comes as no surprise then that people who focus their energy on the outside world and thrive on actively interacting, in other words, are extroverts, were highly likely to find a partner. People who scored highly on Conscientiousness - were careful, diligent, responsible, and organised - were also in demand in the dating world. But how are deceitful and sly people, or those who scored highly on Machiavellianism, able to attract more partners?

The findings might leave a lot of people questioning whether being curious or an introvert is wrong. Others might feel that since they are single, does that mean they are psychopaths and narcissists, someone who doesn't have empathy? We suggest you look at the study with a pinch of salt and definitely do not categorise yourself based on your relationship status.



Dr Munia Bhattacharya, Senior Consultant Psychologist, Marengo Asia Hospitals, Gurugram, says, "Being in a relationship is not necessarily a measure of emotional wellbeing, just as being single is not an indication that something is wrong."



"In our society, there is still a tendency to ask people why they are single, as though they owe us an explanation. Some people are looking for a partner and have not found the right person. Some have chosen to remain single. Others are simply at a different stage of life. There is nothing inherently wrong with any of these situations."

Jatin Verma, a journalist and single, says, "I think we have normalised the idea that being in a relationship or getting married is a measure of how successful or settled you are in life. There could be several reasons why someone is single. Being single is a relationship status, not a reflection of someone's personality, worth or ability to love," he says.



What is Machiavellianism?



Machiavellianism is one of the three traits in the “Dark Triad” and is named after 16th-century Italian diplomat Niccolò Machiavelli, whose political treatise The Prince argued that rulers must sometimes rely on deceit and cunning to secure and maintain power. So while psychopaths often act impulsively and narcissists crave constant praise, Machiavellians move like pieces on a chessboard. They play the long game, relying on deception, reading social dynamics, flattering people, or withholding information.



"This brings up a point we often overlook in relationships. Someone may be very good at attracting a partner, but that does not necessarily mean they are good at sustaining a relationship. Long-term intimacy requires much more than charm or social intelligence. It requires trust, empathy and the ability to be emotionally present," Dr Munia says.

Jatin admits that nice people are more likely to lose out on a match. "People who are manipulative or know how to be clever can sometimes have an advantage, especially in the initial stages of getting to know someone. They know what the other person wants to hear and how to create an impression. People who are genuine, on the other hand, may take longer because they don't necessarily know how to market themselves," he says.

Is being an introvert so bad?

Dr Munia cautions against underestimating introverts. Since they do not open up easily, people find it hard to approach them. This sometimes comes across as arrogance, but they are simply being protective of their space. Anything they say or do happens after a lot of thought. "I often find that introverted people are misunderstood. They may not be the ones who initiate conversations easily or enjoy being surrounded by people all the time, but that does not mean they cannot form meaningful relationships. Many are capable of great emotional depth and commitment," Dr Munia says.

"In today's dating, people don't always like honesty or direct communication. At times, being patient, taking time to understand someone can also be mistaken for a lack of interest," Jatin says of the reality.

Are singles really psychopaths and narcissists?



It is important to clarify that psychopath here does not mean a mental disorder. Dr Munia says it is different from a diagnosis, and is only a personality trait. “We cannot assume that someone who is single has narcissistic or psychopathic tendencies. That would be an unfair and rather simplistic conclusion.”



What's wrong with being curious?



Nothing. People who are creative and open to experiencing new things are not necessarily cheaters. Dr Munia says that in her practice, she has found them to be some of the most committed people. "Some people value their independence and personal space very deeply. They may want companionship, but not at the cost of their individuality. This is not necessarily a fear of commitment. Sometimes, it is simply a matter of wanting a relationship that feels right for them," she says.

Be single, be proud